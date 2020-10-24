The Push vs. Pull Life, India's Startup Economy, and Business Strategy w/Nataraj Sindam

In this three-part podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking to Microsoft Engineer Nataraj Sindam. In Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonie Awards, Nataraj was the 2nd runner up in the Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year for Business Strategy category.

In our podcast, we talked about the following topics:

The push vs pull life The cons of recommendation systems Freemium models Business strategy Writing on Hacker Noon The Indian startup economy The United States working visa complications

Watch the snippets and full podcast below!

Part 1: The Reciprocation Effect: How Fornite and Spotify Make Millions

In this podcast snippet, Nataraj and I talk about The Freemium Model and The Reciprocation Effect, a pricing strategy used by some of the world’s largest companies, including Fortnite and Spotify.

Part 2: The Push vs Pull Life: Cons of Recommendation Systems

In this second podcast snippet, Nataraj and I talk about the push vs pull life and the cons of recommendation systems used at Netflix, Youtube, Amazon, and more.

Part 3 [Full Podcast]: Microsoft Engineer Talks about India’s Startup Economy, Business Strategy, and Writing

This is the full 1-hour podcast where Nataraj and I talk about the following topics:

The push vs pull life

The cons of recommendation systems

Freemium models

Business strategy

Writing on Hacker Noon

The Indian Startup Economy

United States working visa complications

Nataraj has a lot of insights into the Indian startup economy and what it's like working as an engineer at Microsoft via a H1-B Visa. I highly recommend everyone check this podcast out.

FOLLOW NATARAJ ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/natarajsindam/

https://twitter.com/natarajsindam



CHECK OUT NATARAJ’S END2END PODCAST:

https://open.spotify.com/show/39sihqVOYpq60z8UA6FYbw

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/end-2-end/id1482225169

Finally, please be sure to take a look at our podcasts page for more great talks with the best and brightest minds in tech today.

Tags