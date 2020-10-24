The Push vs. Pull Life, India's Startup Economy, and Business Strategy w/Nataraj Sindam

Editor @Hackernoon by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
In this three-part podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking to Microsoft Engineer Nataraj Sindam. In Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonie Awards, Nataraj was the 2nd runner up in the Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year for Business Strategy category.
In our podcast, we talked about the following topics:
Watch the snippets and full podcast below!
In this podcast snippet, Nataraj and I talk about The Freemium Model and The Reciprocation Effect, a pricing strategy used by some of the world’s largest companies, including Fortnite and Spotify.
In this second podcast snippet, Nataraj and I talk about the push vs pull life and the cons of recommendation systems used at Netflix, Youtube, Amazon, and more.
This is the full 1-hour podcast where Nataraj and I talk about the following topics:
Nataraj has a lot of insights into the Indian startup economy and what it's like working as an engineer at Microsoft via a H1-B Visa. I highly recommend everyone check this podcast out.
FOLLOW NATARAJ ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/natarajsindam/
https://twitter.com/natarajsindam
CHECK OUT NATARAJ’S END2END PODCAST:
https://open.spotify.com/show/39sihqVOYpq60z8UA6FYbw
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/end-2-end/id1482225169
