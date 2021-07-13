The Pros and Cons of Electric Cars

Electric cars have been one of the hottest topics of discussion in recent years. With a lot of manufacturers heading towards the production of electric vehicles, the competition has increased. This gives us a broader list of makers and models to select from. But before jumping in, have we ever stopped to ponder the pros and cons of electric cars?

Electric cars seemed to be only the talk of the rich for a while, but with the recent releases of more affordable electric vehicles, and companies trying to target a bigger market, it has become more of a question of choice, rather than a question of affordability. Last year’s success of Tesla Model 3 saw the company sell 500,000 units by March 2020 making it the most successful electric car to date.

So, is it the right time to switch to an electric car and say goodbyes to your gas or petrol automobile? In this article, we weigh the pros and cons of electric cars to help you figure out the answer to this question yourself.

Table of Contents

PROS

Electric cars are easier and cheaper to maintain

Environment Friendly

Safer driving

CONS

Limited range and few charging stations

Extended charging time of Electric cars

High Upfront Costs

Pros of Electric Cars

Here are the pros of electric cars:

1. Electric cars are easier and cheaper to maintain

Cost benefits of any product are the most attention-grabbing aspect. This is where electric cars have an advantage as they prove to be a great money-saver in the long run. Recharging a car will cost you much less, as opposed to refueling it with gas.

However, this is only possible if you are considering getting yourself a solar -powered carport, or using solar panels at home for electricity. This will help you save a lot of money in the long run, but brings us to the fact about the high upfront costs of an electric car which will be discussed in the cons of electric cars section below.

2. Environmentally Friendly

Coming to the most talked-about benefit of electric cars, they hold a huge plus point over traditional automobiles with the benefit of not burning any fossil fuels and emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Furthermore, if you use solar-powered sources to charge your car there won’t be any CO2 emissions at any phase of using an electric car. According to the EPA, a gas-powered vehicle emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year on average, depending on the fuel economy of any vehicle.

Every car owner switching to an electric car will be doing the environment a huge favor. Furthermore, electric cars are a lot quieter, reducing the noise pollution on the streets by a great margin.

3. Safer Driving

Electric cars are put through the same testing methods as fuel-powered cars. Additionally, they have a comparatively lower center of gravity, making them much more stable. This makes the risk of a car rolling over in a collision much lower.

Electric cars are also considered more efficient when it comes to air-bags deploying if a collision occurs, and it also disconnects the power supply from the battery.

This can help reduce injuries, save lives, and make driving much safer compared to traditional methods. Another huge advantage is the much-lower risk of explosion since there is no presence of combustion fuels. Therefore, no source is present to ignite a large fire.

Cons of Electric Cars

Here are the cons of electric cars:

1. Limited range and fewer charging stations

When it comes to the drawbacks of electric vehicles, what bothers potential buyers most is the limited driving range along with very few charging stations. On average, an electric car gives you a range of 313KM per one full charge. This means that you cannot complete a long trip without a charging station. The problem of very few charging stations arises as there are not enough just yet, and people living in apartment buildings cannot charge at home. Therefore, if you are a frequent long-distance traveler, you’ll have a few worries with an electric car, and it may not be the best option for you.

2. Extended the charging time of Electric Cars

You may not remember spending more than five minutes at a fuel station to fill up the tank. It is not the case for electric cars. Depending on the size of the charging port, and the size of the battery being charged, this process can take as little as thirty minutes, or as long as 12 hours. On average it takes up to seven hours to fully charge an electric car, considering you are using the typical 60 kWh battery and a 7kW charging point. No one is willing to take an extended stop in the middle of their trip when they have an urgency to get somewhere.

3. High Upfront Costs

As EVs are relatively new in the market, their market price is much higher than traditional fuel-powered cars. Even the affordable ones can be at least as high as $30,000, so they already are a huge investment. Then, if you wish to make the most of these electric cars, and save good money in the long run, you also need to install a solar-powered carport at home to charge it. Because of these upfront costs, electric cars are still out of question for many car users.

Considering the Pros and Cons of Electric Cars, Should I Still Buy One?

After knowing these pros and cons it is quite evident that electrical vehicles are still a niche purchase for most consumers. They are not universal enough to be the go-to solution for everyone.

So, if you are someone who can pay a larger sum of money upfront, get a solar charging port installed at home, and if you mainly travel within the city, then an electric car could be the right choice for you at this time.

You will never have to worry about stopping at fuel stations, changing oil, or other maintenance issues.

However, if you are someone who travels between cities frequently, or you do not have at least $30,000 to spend upfront, you should stick to a fuel-powered car and wait for the prices of electric cars to come down in a few years.

A new generation of automobiles is changing the world, but is it the right time to make the switch? Are you still confused and can’t make a decision? Ask away in the HackerNoon Community.

