The Promise of Chatbots: Personal Assistants Are No Longer Just for the Rich by@matthewbiggins

The Promise of Chatbots: Personal Assistants Are No Longer Just for the Rich

Originally published by Matthew Biggins on May 13th 2017
The Promise of Chatbots: Personal Assistants Are No Longer Just for the Rich.
image
Matthew Biggins Hacker Noon profile picture

@matthewbiggins
Matthew Biggins

A young woman sees a new brunch spot as she walks down the road. It’s just the place her friend would love to try. She pulls out her phone and starts typing a message, not to her friend, but to her personal assistant — her personal Chatbot.

“Let’s do brunch with @Sam at the new place on 1st St. this weekend.”

She slips her phone back in her pocket and continues on her way. Behind the scenes her and Sam’s Chatbots coordinate to find a time and then book a table for 2. 10 minutes later she receives a calendar invite for brunch this weekend, now all she has to do is show up.

This scenario is just an inkling of what will be possible when messaging applications fully utilize Chatbots. The current developments in messaging applications are focusing on building ecosystems. China’s WeChat is at the forefront of this. They connect shops, restaurants, and other people to users through social, payments, and messages for example. This video does a good job outlining WeChat capabilities.

