"The politicians are hurting us" - Samuel Noriega, 2020 Noonie Nominee

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Samuel Noriega from Mexico has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.

Here’s what Samuel had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?



Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am an entrepreneur and data enthusiast. I got my masters degree in Data Science at the University of Barcelona. I have worked on the Martech, Proptech, and healthcare industries. Our current projects involve developing a tool to predict analytics in just a few clicks and a healthcare deep learning algorithm to detect spine injuries. I am the father of two kids and I volunteer as an AI teacher in Sonora and Arizona for the SaturdaysAI initiative where we teach people the basics of AI by building projects. We have cohorts in over 20 cities now!

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

We currently work with Martech and Healthcare projects. We are building Techbits.ai as an affordable alternative for decision makers that want to predict analytics in just a few clicks.



We are also building a project to detect spine damage in car accidents.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My kids

5. What are you worried about right now?

Covid-19

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Learn to code by building projects. Always.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Friends have sadly passed away. Family members have been infected but are doing ok. The local government does not have any strategy, we are a hotspot now along with Arizona.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In helping the local community to create online engaging stores or e-business. The level of e-commerce penetration in Mexico is still far from what it needs to be. We need to create strategies that help them succeed online. I will reinvest not only in the community but also in building tools for them.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That the Buffalo Bills are the best team ever in NFL :)

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

That politicians are hurting us. They are putting barriers to tech companies because they do not understand how they work. We need to keep a close eye on their new laws that can affect free trade, tech development and hiring qualified talent from all over the world.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Don't forget to vote for Samuel:

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS

Tags