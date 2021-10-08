The Perks of Piracy: How Sports Industry Earns Thanks to a Portion of Pirates

New research published by Synamedia shows that the sports industry can potentially earn billions in extra revenue with a tailored approach to piracy. Rightsholders should ignore sports fans who are unwilling to pay while offering both a carrot and stick to the three-quarters who are more likely to be converted. Instead of treating all pirates alike, it may be more sensible to look at their underlying motivations to find out if there are opportunities to convert some pirates into paying customers. The research found that these ‘hyperconnected’ group tend to be younger and watch a wide range of sports using various connected devices.