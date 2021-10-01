Search icon
We are Surprisingly Unaware of the Risks of Illegal Streaming by@torrentfreak

We are Surprisingly Unaware of the Risks of Illegal Streaming

UK’s Federation Against Copyright Theft published the results of a new survey, finding that “three out of five people in the UK (62%) are unaware of the hidden dangers of piracy – fraud, identity theft and malware – or its links to criminal gangs. The survey was carried out on January 4th and 5th among 1,003 consumers. 39% of those surveyed said they would now advise friends and family against piracy. TorrentFreak wanted to know what those surveyed were told, especially in respect of claim that pirate apps expose users to fraud and compromise their bank accounts.
TorrentFreak

@torrentfreak
TorrentFreak

Dedicated to bringing the latest file-sharing and copyright news to your desktop, 365

