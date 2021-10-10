There’s Fewer Pirates in the UK, but Their Motives Stay the Same

UK Intellectual Property Office report shows that a quarter of all online entertainment consumers downloaded or streamed content illegally last year. Many pirates pay for content but turn to illegal sources when availability is lacking or when the costs become too high. People don’t seem to care that the revenue of major movie studios or sports organizations is impacted in the study, according to the study. The report does give some advice on how to motivate pirates to ‘go legal’ The report also shows that many of these pirates consume content legally.