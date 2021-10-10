Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

There’s Fewer Pirates in the UK, but Their Motives Stay the Same by@torrentfreak

There’s Fewer Pirates in the UK, but Their Motives Stay the Same

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
UK Intellectual Property Office report shows that a quarter of all online entertainment consumers downloaded or streamed content illegally last year. Many pirates pay for content but turn to illegal sources when availability is lacking or when the costs become too high. People don’t seem to care that the revenue of major movie studios or sports organizations is impacted in the study, according to the study. The report does give some advice on how to motivate pirates to ‘go legal’ The report also shows that many of these pirates consume content legally.
image
TorrentFreak Hacker Noon profile picture

@torrentfreak
TorrentFreak

Dedicated to bringing the latest file-sharing and copyright news to your desktop, 365

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Popular eBook Platform eBookee Losing Control Of Its Main Domain by @torrentfreak
#copyright
A Kung Fu Controversy in Turkey Leverages Copyright Law to Hunt Down YouTube Critics by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
Spotify's Backdoor: How Podcasts Could be the Platform's Downfall by @kaio
#spotify
That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
How to Use a Seedbox to Download Torrents Anonymously and Fast by @diegodiego
#seedboxes
Why I'm Selling the US Copyright to My Screenplay As an NFT by @nile
#nft

Tags

#torrentfreak#piracy#online-piracy#illegal-streaming#sports-industry-piracy#piracy-in-uk#copyright-infringement#copyright
Join Hacker Noon loading