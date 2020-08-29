"The pandemic has literally changed my perspective towards life" – Karan Jagota, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Speaking of the best people writing for Hacker Noon, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Karan Jagota from India, who’s been nominated in the software development category. Karan is a full stack mobile app developer, currently creating mobile apps and games as a side hustle.
Let's learn more about Karan below!
I've been nominated in 4 categories:
I am a full stack mobile app developer. Currently, I am working as an SDE II (backend) in a stealth mode startup. I actively participate in tech conferences. Apart from coding, I love to travel and meet new people with similar interest and enthusiasm.
I'm a content architect for IT companies with ten years of hands-on experience in the industry. The role mainly includes content marketing roadmapping, SEO strategy and implementation, content writing and distribution, ghostwriting, and B2B marketing consulting.
Noonies 2020. I am so excited ... I want to win ..
Honestly, nothing. I am just worried about people who feel that they are immune to the covid because these people are so ignorant that they are not even wearing masks and because of them, the infection rate is going up.
Generally, I take life advice from old people.
The pandemic has literally changed my perspective towards life. I am now looking at more career opportunities in businesses that are pandemic proof. And I have started creating my own apps and games as a side hustle.
US Stocks, Warren Buffett's portfolio, and a little bit in cryptocurrency.
One should not code for more than 6-7 hrs a day.
Ahh! There are so many of them. Spotify, Twitter, Linkedin, Tiktok, Clash of Clans, Snapchat and Whatsapp
Implementing reinforcement learning in mobile games
