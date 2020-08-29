"The pandemic has literally changed my perspective towards life" – Karan Jagota, 2020 Noonie Nominee

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Hacker Noon's annual Noonie awards help shine a spotlight on some of the greatest minds in tech. Head over to our awards page and nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH.

Speaking of the best people writing for Hacker Noon, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Karan Jagota from India, who’s been nominated in the software development category. Karan is a full stack mobile app developer, currently creating mobile apps and games as a side hustle.

Let's learn more about Karan below!

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a full stack mobile app developer. Currently, I am working as an SDE II (backend) in a stealth mode startup. I actively participate in tech conferences. Apart from coding, I love to travel and meet new people with similar interest and enthusiasm.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm a content architect for IT companies with ten years of hands-on experience in the industry. The role mainly includes content marketing roadmapping, SEO strategy and implementation, content writing and distribution, ghostwriting, and B2B marketing consulting.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Noonies 2020. I am so excited ... I want to win ..

5. What are you worried about right now?

Honestly, nothing. I am just worried about people who feel that they are immune to the covid because these people are so ignorant that they are not even wearing masks and because of them, the infection rate is going up.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Generally, I take life advice from old people.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The pandemic has literally changed my perspective towards life. I am now looking at more career opportunities in businesses that are pandemic proof. And I have started creating my own apps and games as a side hustle.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

US Stocks, Warren Buffett's portfolio, and a little bit in cryptocurrency.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

One should not code for more than 6-7 hrs a day.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Ahh! There are so many of them. Spotify, Twitter, Linkedin, Tiktok, Clash of Clans, Snapchat and Whatsapp

10. What are you currently learning?

Implementing reinforcement learning in mobile games

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Be sure to vote for Karan for the following Noonie awards:

Tags