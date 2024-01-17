The Notorious Walker's West Fallout: Inside eBay's Disturbing Retribution Tactics

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the wake of EcommerceBytes' article on eBay's Walker's West pub, a sinister vendetta unfolded. eBay executives, infuriated by the exposé, orchestrated a disturbing campaign against the founders of EcommerceBytes. The retaliation included surveillance, late-night calls, and graffiti on the Steiner's property. Shockingly, a consultant proposed strategies, from promoting favorable content to terminating the Steiners' eBay accounts. Uncover the behind-the-scenes machinations as eBay executives sought to silence EcommerceBytes and regain control of the narrative.