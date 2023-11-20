The National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy for Interagency Collaboration

Too Long; Didn't Read

Established in 1976, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) advises the President on diverse scientific, engineering, and technological aspects. Working in tandem, the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) coordinates science and technology policy across federal entities, aligning decisions with the President's goals. The NSTC's Subcommittee on Cislunar Science & Technology, along with the Cislunar Technology Strategy Interagency Working Group, spearheads interagency collaboration and strategy formulation to advance U.S. leadership in Cislunar space exploration and development.