    The National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy for Interagency Collaboration

    The National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy for Interagency Collaboration

    Established in 1976, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) advises the President on diverse scientific, engineering, and technological aspects. Working in tandem, the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) coordinates science and technology policy across federal entities, aligning decisions with the President's goals. The NSTC's Subcommittee on Cislunar Science & Technology, along with the Cislunar Technology Strategy Interagency Working Group, spearheads interagency collaboration and strategy formulation to advance U.S. leadership in Cislunar space exploration and development.

    featured image - The National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy for Interagency Collaboration
    Breathtaking photograph of the moon's surface, the earth in the background. via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #space-governance
    The White House

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    The White House

