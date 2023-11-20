Space Governance: U.S. Paves the Way for Responsible and Sustainable Cislunar Exploration

Too Long; Didn't Read

The U.S. aims to lead in responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration of Cislunar space, including the Moon. This strategy outlines key objectives: supporting research and development for long-term growth, expanding international cooperation, extending space situational awareness, and implementing scalable and interoperable communications and positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities. The focus is on fostering scientific discovery, economic development, and international collaboration to ensure U.S. leadership in Cislunar space.