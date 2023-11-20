Search icon
    Space Governance: U.S. Paves the Way for Responsible and Sustainable Cislunar Exploration
    Space Governance: U.S. Paves the Way for Responsible and Sustainable Cislunar Exploration

    The U.S. aims to lead in responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration of Cislunar space, including the Moon. This strategy outlines key objectives: supporting research and development for long-term growth, expanding international cooperation, extending space situational awareness, and implementing scalable and interoperable communications and positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities. The focus is on fostering scientific discovery, economic development, and international collaboration to ensure U.S. leadership in Cislunar space.

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    by The White House. The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
