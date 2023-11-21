Search icon
ReadWrite
    Building Bridges to the Stars: U.S. Charts a Course for Sustainable Cislunar Exploration

    Building Bridges to the Stars: U.S. Charts a Course for Sustainable Cislunar Exploration

    The U.S. government's November 2022 strategy for Cislunar space leadership focuses on three key objectives. First, fostering enduring human presence through innovative technologies and Lunar resource utilization. Second, advancing Cislunar science by identifying high-priority opportunities and developing cutting-edge technologies. Lastly, supporting a diverse, skilled workforce through strategic educational initiatives. This comprehensive roadmap aims to propel the U.S. into a position of sustainable leadership in the exploration and utilization of Cislunar space.

    tech-stories #cislunar-exploration
