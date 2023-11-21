Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    NASA's Artemis Program: U.S. Set to Achieve Historic Milestone in Cislunar Spaceby@whitehouse

    NASA's Artemis Program: U.S. Set to Achieve Historic Milestone in Cislunar Space

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The U.S. prepares for a historic moment with NASA's Artemis program, launching the first human-rated spacecraft to Cislunar space since 1972. Simultaneously, a robotic renaissance unfolds, featuring Lunar landers, cubesats, and global probes converging in Cislunar space. The activities, spanning science, resource utilization, and exploration, highlight the need for essential infrastructure such as communications and transportation. The emphasis is on transparent, interoperable capabilities for a sustainable Cislunar ecosystem, supported by a diverse science and technology workforce.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - NASA's Artemis Program: U.S. Set to Achieve Historic Milestone in Cislunar Space
    Nasa via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #space-governance
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    Space Exploration is Challenging but the Rewards are Immeasurable
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by allan-grain #spacex
    Article Thumbnail
    The Space Dream is Getting Closer
    Published at Dec 21, 2023 by allan-grain #space-exploration
    Article Thumbnail
    Pioneering the Cosmos: U.S. Strategy Tackles Early Hurdles in Cislunar Spaceflight
    Published at Dec 07, 2023 by whitehouse #space-governance
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Ponzi Scheme Victims Beware: There Is No Such Thing As Easy Money (11/23/2023)
    Published at Nov 23, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    U.S. Government's Vision for Cislunar Scientific Advancement
    Published at Nov 23, 2023 by whitehouse #cislunar-exploration
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!