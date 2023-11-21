NASA's Artemis Program: U.S. Set to Achieve Historic Milestone in Cislunar Space

Too Long; Didn't Read

The U.S. prepares for a historic moment with NASA's Artemis program, launching the first human-rated spacecraft to Cislunar space since 1972. Simultaneously, a robotic renaissance unfolds, featuring Lunar landers, cubesats, and global probes converging in Cislunar space. The activities, spanning science, resource utilization, and exploration, highlight the need for essential infrastructure such as communications and transportation. The emphasis is on transparent, interoperable capabilities for a sustainable Cislunar ecosystem, supported by a diverse science and technology workforce.