Taming the Cosmos: U.S. Unveils its First Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy

This table of contents provides a roadmap for the U.S. Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy, covering key sections from the executive summary to the conclusion. Discover the purpose, objectives, and the U.S. Science and Technology approach to Cislunar space, addressing near-term trends and longer-term goals. Explore how the strategy supports research, international cooperation, space situational awareness, and communications and navigation capabilities in Cislunar space. This document, initially published on whitehouse.gov in November 2022, outlines a comprehensive vision for the future of space exploration.