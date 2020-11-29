Before you go, check out these stories!

The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast

The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast

November 29th 2020
Limarc Ambalina

Editor @Hackernoon by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night

In this special episode of the Hacker Noon podcast, I talk to Mark Domowicz and Todd Adamson from Skydance Interactive, the acclaimed developer of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best virtual reality games on the market today. 

Skydance Interactive is a relatively new company, powered by seasoned veterans in the gaming industry. Mark and Todd bring years of experience to the table, having worked for Pandemic Studios and Treyarch respectively. The company released Archangel: Hellfire in 2017 and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in January of 2020.

This is my favorite podcast I've done so far, so you won't want to miss it:

In this podcast, Mark and Todd talk about:

  1. The making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  2. The ethics and morals behind violent video games in VR and tough decisions the team had to make
  3. The challenges they had to face throughout the development of the game
  4. Optimizing the game for the Oculus Quest
  5. Advice for developers looking to break into the gaming industry


FOLLOW SKYDANCE INTERACTIVE:

READ MORE ON HACKER NOON: 

#vr#virtual-reality#gaming#game-development#oculus#hackernoon-podcast#podcast#hackernoon-top-story
