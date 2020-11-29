The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast

In this special episode of the Hacker Noon podcast, I talk to Mark Domowicz and Todd Adamson from Skydance Interactive, the acclaimed developer of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best virtual reality games on the market today.

Skydance Interactive is a relatively new company, powered by seasoned veterans in the gaming industry. Mark and Todd bring years of experience to the table, having worked for Pandemic Studios and Treyarch respectively. The company released Archangel: Hellfire in 2017 and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in January of 2020.

This is my favorite podcast I've done so far, so you won't want to miss it:

In this podcast, Mark and Todd talk about:

The making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The ethics and morals behind violent video games in VR and tough decisions the team had to make

The challenges they had to face throughout the development of the game

Optimizing the game for the Oculus Quest

Advice for developers looking to break into the gaming industry



