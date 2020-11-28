The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Editor @Hackernoon by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine.
Vertigo Games has proven to be a versatile development company, having released titles in completely different genres, such as A Fisherman’s Tale and Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl.
Arjen and I talk about:
