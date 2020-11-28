Before you go, check out these stories!

The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast

The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast

November 28th 2020
Limarc Ambalina

Editor @Hackernoon by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night

In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine

Vertigo Games has proven to be a versatile development company, having released titles in completely different genres, such as A Fisherman’s Tale and Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl.

Arjen and I talk about:

  1. The making of Arizona Sunshine
  2. Porting the game over to Oculus Quest
  3. Ethical and moral decisions within VR game development
  4. Vertigo Games’ upcoming title, After the Fall. 

Follow Vertigo Games:

Read More on Hacker Noon: 

