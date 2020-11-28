The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast

In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine.

Vertigo Games has proven to be a versatile development company, having released titles in completely different genres, such as A Fisherman’s Tale and Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl.

Arjen and I talk about:

The making of Arizona Sunshine Porting the game over to Oculus Quest Ethical and moral decisions within VR game development Vertigo Games’ upcoming title, After the Fall.



