The Magic of Iterators: Build Python range() in JavaScript

\\\nIf you’re not familiar with Python, `range()` refers to the use of the range type to create an immutable sequence of numbers.\n\n\\\n> “The range type represents an immutable sequence of numbers and is commonly used for looping a specific number of times in for loops.” — [docs.python.org](https://docs.python.org/3/library/stdtypes.html#range)\n\n\\\nThe `range()` constructor has two forms of definition:\n\n\\\n```\nrange(stop)\nrange(start, stop[, step])\n```\n\n\\\nA concise explanation of the parameters, return value, etc., can be found on [programiz](https://www.programiz.com/python-programming/methods/built-in/range).\n\n\\\nA few examples:\n\n\\\n<https://gist.github.com/guyariely/2fd354b0aab64b4187dd894e2bedaa8b.js>\n\n\\\n## Building the range() function in JavaScript\n\nFor simplicity sake, we will ignore the optional `step` argument.\n\n\\\nBy using the `Array` constructor, `fill` and `map`, you could work out a simple solution in a quick one-liner:\n\n\\\n```\nnew Array(stop - start).fill(start).map((el, i) => el + i)\n```\n\n\\\nAnd maybe then offer a complete solution, covering the case of calling range with only one argument:\n\n\\\n<https://gist.github.com/guyariely/ee9e688e6f59131d15ffc7a43f6fcea4.js>\n\n\\\nBut it’s *not* quite it yet. Can you see why this solution is wrong?\n\n\\\nRemember, calling Python `range` returns an **immutable sequence of numbers**. Notice how to get the familiar list data structure, the Python examples above wrap the return value of range with `list()`.\n\n\\\nAn equal example in JavaScript should probably look something like this:\n\n\\\n```\n> Array.from(range(1, 11))\n[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]\n```\n\n\\\nSo how can we make a function in JavaScript return an “immutable sequence of numbers”? Is there any way to achieve the same structure of the `range()` return value in JavaScript?\n\n## Iterators to the rescue!\n\nIterators are wildly used in different programming languages to allow us to iterate over different data structures.\n\n\\\n> “In JavaScript an iterator is an object which defines a sequence and potentially a return value upon its termination.” —[developer.mozilla.org](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Guide/Iterators_and_Generators)\n\n\\\nSpecifically in JavaScript, an iterator is any object which implements the [Iterator protocol](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Iteration_protocols#the_iterator_protocol) by having a `next()` method that returns an object with two properties:\n\n\\\n```\nnext() {\n ...\n return {\n value: // current value to be passed\n done: // did we finish iterating over the data structure?\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nUsing an iterator, you can provide your own logic on how to iterate. For example, here is a simple iterator that will skip every second item:\n\n\\\n<https://gist.github.com/guyariely/f0b2316c3030e3f6adba3b3e910649c3.js>\n\n\\\nMore importantly, If we create an object that defines `[Symbol.iterator]` which returns that iterator, **we can get exactly the behavior we were looking for**:\n\n\\\n<https://gist.github.com/guyariely/4d6b4e425fc9a3d2ed940e9018c2f7c6.js>\n\n\\\nPlay around with these examples and see what kind of interesting and useful iterators you can create 💪.\n\n\\\nBy now, you can probably imagine how we might approach creating Python `range()` in JavaScript. This is how I implemented it:\n\n\\\n<https://gist.github.com/guyariely/ea771fbbf7ec3fcebf951f1ff01f84bc.js>\n\n\\\nAs I mentioned, for simplicity's sake, this implementation leaves out the `step` argument from the original Python `range()`, but it’s just a matter of extra logic that you can implement yourself. Feel free to @ me your solution ✌️.\n\n\\\nAlso published [here](https://medium.com/@guyariely?p=1e58c7bd339c).