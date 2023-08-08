Search icon
    THE MAGIC LOCKET

    “Where are we, father?” Sylvie whispered, with her arms twined closely around the old man's neck, and with her rosy cheek lovingly pressed to his. “In Elfland, darling. It's one of the provinces of Fairyland.” “But I thought Elfland was ever so far from Outland: and we've come such a tiny little way!” “You came by the Royal Road, sweet one. Only those of royal blood can travel along it: but you've been royal ever since I was made King of Elfland that's nearly a month ago. They sent two ambassadors, to make sure that their invitation to me, to be their new King, should reach me. One was a Prince; so he was able to come by the Royal Road, and to come invisibly to all but me: the other was a Baron; so he had to come by the common road, and I dare say he hasn't even arrived yet.” “Then how far have we come?” Sylvie enquired. “Just a thousand miles, sweet one, since the Gardener unlocked that door for you.” “A thousand miles!” Bruno repeated. “And may I eat one?” “Eat a mile, little rogue?” “No,” said Bruno. “I mean may I eat one of that fruits?” “Yes, child,” said his father: “and then you'll find out what Pleasure is like—the Pleasure we all seek so madly, and enjoy so mournfully!”
    writing#novel#social-satire#books#fantasy
    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

