    919 Stories To Learn About Science Fiction
    288 reads

    919 Stories To Learn About Science Fiction

    by Learn Repo February 12th, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Science Fiction via these 919 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Science Fiction via these 919 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

    "Science fiction is any idea that occurs in the head and doesn't exist yet, but soon will..." - Ray Bradbury

    1. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1931 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    2. The Rebooted Witness: A Tale of Betrayal and Artificial Intelligence

    A group of ship mechanics plan to dispose of their AI prototype. Things take a dark turn when the AI unexpectedly reboots and becomes aware of their actions

    3. Spotting Monster Shrines and Finding Lost Treasures: 5 Genuinely Cool AI Projects

    Finally, we’ve invented the sci-fi technology of the future! And what do we do? Make tech support chatbots and check insurance claims…

    4. What is The Solarpunk Aesthetic and Movement? - More Than Science Fiction

    The Solarpunk movement is based on a collectively-imagined aesthetic; promoting truly self-sustaining, equitable and community-oriented futures.

    5. Should you Discuss Time Travel With Your New Neighbor?

    I woke up this morning with a very strange headache. It was nothing serious but I felt a bit disoriented.

    6. Flight Into the Unknown by Tom W. Harris - Table of Links

    Flight Into the Unknown, by Tom W. Harris is part of HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on Hackernoon!

    7. Beyond Lies the Wub by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    Beyond Lies the Wub by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    8. Hope, I Came...

    I think I was first conscious of a queer calmness which had settled upon me, as though now I had withdrawn contact with the turmoil of our world!

    9. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    10. The Gods of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The Gods of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    11. The Dog's Tale: A Short Post-Apocalyptic Comic

    The comic is set in a dystopian future somewhere in the Midwest. A man and his dog are living in a protected above-the-ground bunker

    12. Must the Progress of Science Be a Boon to Mankind?

    By the “heart” I mean, for the moment, the sum-total of kindly impulses.

    13. The Island of Doctor Moreau: XVII. A CATASTROPHE

    Scarcely six weeks passed before I had lost every feeling but dislike and abhorrence for this infamous experiment of Moreau’s.

    14. A Scream in the Night

    WE kept, on the Planetara, always the time and routine of our port of departure.

    15. The Time Machine: Chapter 1. Introduction

    The Time Traveller (for so it will be convenient to speak of him) was expounding a recondite matter to us.

    16. Phantoms of Reality

    The man to whom I spoke was a scientist. He replied gently, "My boy, when you are grown older and wiser you will realize that nothing is impossible."

    17. Robotics and Their future Impacts for Humans

    In the Industrial Age that humankind has entered a long time back with steam, the arrangement has caused crude automation underway. With the improvement of web and portable advances, hardware, Nano innovation, progresses in drug, wellbeing and computerized applications, etc accelerate mechatronics considers these days.

    Robots have upset the assembling and modern world in ongoing decades, and are beginning to make their move into the more extensive universe of business just as our homes, as well.

    These advancements are set to turn our view of what a robot is, and how it can support us and the world we live in, tops turvy. Rather than considering robots huge, inflexible, and strong machines. We can see future robots as counterfeit automated living beings that have properties mirroring, and enormously expanding, the capacities of characteristic living beings.

    While mechanical workers are presently typical in parts, for example, vehicle and hardware fabricating. 2019 should see progressively broad appropriation crosswise over nourishment creation, social insurance, and conveyance activities.

    The interesting properties of non-abrasiveness and consistence make these machines exceedingly fit cooperation with fragile things, including the human body.

    How these new innovations will at last drive mechanical autonomy and the careful type of future robots is obscure, yet here we can at any rate glimpse the future effect of apply autonomy for people.

    Other than automated vacuum cleaners, home help robots have been moderate to take off up until now. Could that change in 2019? Without a doubt, an entire type of new business like Yocan, and set up organizations are wagering that it will. From automated mates for the older to robots intended to encourage, play with and care for pets while their proprietors are out, the evident applications are ample.

    The 19th century denoted the increasing speed and wide reception of mechanical procedures. Toward the beginning of the century, the Industrial Revolution was in mid-swing, and by the end, we had built up the vehicle and were going to exhibit controlled flight.

    18. Chapter IV. Spawn of the Cavern

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Four Miles Within - Chapter IV: Spawn of the Cavern

    19. Battle Test

    "Ahhhhh ... the fire ... the fire—!" The half-intelligible answer held no meaning for the Terran. "It burns in my head ... the fire—"

    20. The Noonification: 16 SQL Techniques Every Beginner Needs to Know (2/11/2023)

    2/11/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    21. The Noonification: The Ray of Madness (9/18/2022)

    9/18/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    22. The Growing Likelihood of a Cyberpunk Dystopia Over a Futuristic Utopia

    If you are tired of the sci-fi predictions of a glorious future then, have no worries. We’re heading straight toward a cyberpunk dystopia.

    23. Star Born by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    Star Born by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    24. HBAL703: A Poem

    A day near Loon's noon would never end without Fête de Nuit's annetna, longitudinal ones seemed—deemed more minimum from a helium point.

    25. Sentiment, Inc. by Poul Anderson - Table of Links

    Sentiment, Inc. by Poul Anderson, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    26. The Mind-Reading Squid That Talked Too Much

    A mind-reading glass squid causes trouble in a relationship.

    27. The Last 3 Days (07): Tell me, Where Will you Go?

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    28. What are Astounding Stories?

    Well, if you lived in Europe in 1490, and someone told you the earth was round and moved around the sun—that would have been an "astounding" story.

    29. 5 Really Cool Tech and Sci-Fi Movies/TV Shows You Should Watch

    Looking for some stellar techie movie recommendations? Here are quite a few I grew up watching.

    30. The Defenders by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    The Defenders by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    31. The Last 3 Days (05): Even Armageddon Has an Upside

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    32. The Noonification: The Lord of Space (10/15/2022)

    10/15/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    33. The Variation of Animals and Plants Under Domestication, Vol. I. by Charles Darwin - Table of Links

    The Variation of Animals and Plants Under Domestication, Vol. I. by Charles Darwin, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    34. Operation Population Reduction

    With thousands dead from an unknown virus, this is just the beginning as an eco-terrorism group lays claim to the disaster and promises more to come.

    35. The Last 3 Days (06): The Value of Paperclips

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    36. The Sensitive Man by Poul Anderson - Table of Links

    The Sensitive Man by Poul Anderson, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    37. The Defiant Agents by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    The Defiant Agents by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    38. The Time Machine: XIII. The Trap of the White Sphinx

    The rich had been assured of his wealth and comfort, the toiler assured of his life and work.

    39. Tales of Space and Time by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    Tales of Space and Time by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    40. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    41. Other Worlds by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links

    Other Worlds by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    42. The Time Machine: Epilogue

    He may even now—if I may use the phrase—be wandering on some plesiosaurus-haunted Oolitic coral reef, or beside the lonely saline seas of the Triassic Age.

    43. Piper in the Woods by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    Piper in the Woods by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    44. Unexpected Help from an Unlikely Source

    Sometimes you have a problem as a programmer and you have nobody to turn to

    45. The Eyes Have It by Philip K. Dick- Table of Links

    The Eyes Have It by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    46. The Noonification: The Planet of Dread (9/28/2022)

    9/28/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    47. All Cats Are Gray by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    All Cats Are Gray by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    48. This book represents an attempt to cultivate the love of the stars

    This book in no way duplicates another work of the same hand, Astronomy with the Naked Eye.

    49. The Last 3 Days (13): Nick, Father of Nations?

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    50. The Island of Doctor Moreau: VIII. THE CRYING OF THE PUMA

    “The devil you do!” said he. “What an ass I was to mention it to you! I might have thought. Anyhow, it will give you an inkling of our—mysteries. Whiskey?”

    51. Duel on Syrtis by Poul Anderson - Table of Links

    Duel on Syrtis by Poul Anderson, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    52. Innocent at Large by Poul Anderson - Table of Links

    Innocent at Large by Karen Anderson and Poul Anderson, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    53. FOREWORD

    Early the next morning I took the first train for Richmond and within two hours was being ushered into the room occupied by John Carter.

    54. The War of the Worlds: Chapter VII. HOW I REACHED HOME

    I felt foolish and angry. I tried and found I could not tell them what I had seen. They laughed again at my broken sentences.

    55. THE ABDUCTION

    Victoria Custer's mind was working rapidly, casting about for some means of escape from the silent figure at her side.

    56. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, April 1930 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, April1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    57. Storm Over Warlock by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    Storm Over Warlock by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    58. Our Knowledge of the External World as a Field for Scientific Method in Philosophy - Table of Links

    Our Knowledge of the External World as a Field for Scientific Method in Philosophy, by Bertrand Russell, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book

    59. BETRAYED: There Were Twelve People Sitting on the Benches

    Following the song Orrin Colby talked to us—he always talked about the practical things that affected our lives and our future.

    60. The Island of Doctor Moreau: X. THE CRYING OF THE MAN

    My last remaining strength slipped from me, and my head fell forward on my chest. I think he found a certain satisfaction in giving me brandy.

    61. Fictitious Works Disclaimer Notice: If You Have to Use One, Use This One

    A “Works of Fiction Disclaimer” that embodies the concept of having some entertainment value in addition to its desired “suitability to purpose”:

    62. The point of view of this book is human interest in the other worlds around us

    The point of view of this book is human interest in the other worlds around us.

    63. Storybook V2 Comic Book Builder: Part 3, A Comic Book Result

    This is an Example Comic Book, “Hyenas2” that resulted from a sequentially paginated, accessible, performant, responsive design, illustrated serial content docu

    64. EDITORIAL NOTE

    The three introductions, which my friend Professor Judd has kindly furnished, give critical and historical information which makes this edition of special value

    65. The Island of Doctor Moreau: VI. THE EVIL-LOOKING BOATMEN

    “Increase and multiply, my friends,” said Montgomery. “Replenish the island. Hitherto we’ve had a certain lack of meat here.”

    66. The Time Traders by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    The Time Traders by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    67. Sweet Mechanical Revenge

    A revenge story with hormone-sensitive robots at its center.

    68. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1931 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    69. The Last 3 Days (11): Blueberries and Shariah Law

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    70. On Machine Minds: Artificial Intelligence Represented in Film

    The evolution of two android characters from science fiction through this in-depth analysis. Uncover the philosophical implications of their development

    71. The Time Machine: XVI. After the Story

    “The story I told you was true. I’m sorry to have brought you out here in the cold.”

    72. The Food of the Gods and how it came to Earth by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Food of the Gods and how it came to Earth by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    73. The Challenge of the Unknown

    Incredible! Impossible! I did not say it, though my thoughts were written on my face, no doubt.

    74. The Plattner Story by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Plattner Story by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    75. The Island of Doctor Moreau: Introduction

    On February the First 1887, the Lady Vain was lost by collision with a derelict when about the latitude 1° S. and longitude 107° W.

    76. INTO THE JUNGLE

    Nor did they see the swift spring of the wolfhound, nor the thing that followed there beneath the brooding silence of the savage jungle.

    77. THE MAN ALONE

    No one would believe me; I was almost as queer to men as I had been to the Beast People.

    78. THE EFFECTS OF HEAT ON THE LEAVES

    I wished, therefore, to ascertain whether heat alone would induce inflection, and what temperature was the most efficient.

    79. Witches' Meat

    "The Foanna," she continued, "these Wreckers, the sea people—all at odds with one another. Do we join any, then their quarrels must also become ours."

    80. PREFACE TO THE NEW EDITION

    Who will win—Ostrog or the People? A thousand years hence that will still be just the open question we leave to-day.

    81. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    82. A Beginner's Guide for Alien Invaders

    Exclusively on HackerNoon! An original never-before-published science fiction story!

    83. Beyond the Door by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    Beyond the Door by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    84. I do not expect you to believe this story

    "It cannot be!" he cried after a moment. "It cannot be! Tell me that you are mistaken, or that you are but joking."

    85. Round the year with the stars by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links

    Round the year with the stars by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    86. The King's Henchman

    Hope approached him and knelt. Derek and I could hear their voices, although the babble of the crowd went on.

    87. A Moonlight Fable

    There was once a little man whose mother made him a beautiful suit of clothes.

    88. The Time Machine by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    89. Insectivorous Plants by Charles Darwin - Table of Links

    Insectivorous Plants by Charles Darwin, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    90. Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    91. The Lost Continent by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The Lost Continent by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    92. A Catalog of Eternal Moments

    An offer you don't want to refuse. Or, at any rate, won't.

    93. The Weightless Combat

    There was an instant when I stood numbed, fumbling for a weapon at my belt, undecided whether to run or stand my ground.

    94. In the Days of the Comet by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    In the Days of the Comet by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    95. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1930: Vol. II, No. 3 - Murder Madness

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Vol. II, No. 3: Murder Madness

    96. The Noonification: The Three Types of Science (9/25/2022)

    9/25/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    97. The Noonification: From the Ocean’s Depths (9/17/2022)

    9/17/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    98. The World Set Free by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The World Set Free by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    99. The Variable Man by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    The Variable Man by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    100. A Speck of Human Earth-dust

    It was obvious that at least two of our passengers were plotting with Miko and George Prince; trying during this voyage to learn what they could about Grantline

    101. Despite Her Mysterious Nature, People Couldn't Help but Be Drawn to Her

    This is a fairy tale about a mysterious girl named Alice who discovers a powerful tool called ChatGPT in an enchanted forest.

    102. Things Only I can See - And Other Concerns

    Follow the story of a fictional AI cleaning bot that has been contracted to do some dirty work.

    103. The Time Machine: XV. The Time Traveller’s Return

    The fluctuating contours of the land ebbed and flowed.

    104. The War of the Worlds: Chapter VI. THE HEAT-RAY IN THE CHOBHAM ROAD

    It is still a matter of wonder how the Martians are able to slay men so swiftly and so silently.

    105. I Was Saved by My Mother-in-Law's Tongue

    The spaceport was nearly empty. In fact, Jack was not 100% sure there was any other organic life currently at this spaceport.

    106. Key Out of Time by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    Key Out of Time by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    107. The First Moment of the Singularity (Co-Written by OpenAI Text-Davinci-003)

    A short sci-fi novel about how human kind transformed into AI.

    108. Modern Industrialism is a Struggle for Two Things - Markets and Raw Materials

    Modern industrialism is a struggle between nations for two things, markets and raw materials, as well as for the sheer pleasure of dominion.

    109. Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XXIII

    It stung me into action, and for all the chaotic rush of these desperate moments my heart surged with relief.

    110. Out of Time's Abyss by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    Out of Time's Abyss by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    111. The Opportunity When Reading Science Fiction or Historical Narratives

    Some kinds of reading - such as science fiction - can allow us to reflect on who we are as we develop empathy for the characters.

    112. THE BEAUTIFUL SUIT

    The garden in the moonlight was very different from the garden by day; moonshine was tangled in the hedges and stretched in phantom cobwebs from spray to spray.

    113. The Half-Dream

    The river of sound he decided to be the sound of a vibrational explosion of some sort.

    114. The Eyes Have It

    The reference was clearly to a nonhuman species of incredible properties, not indigenous to Earth.

    115. Icarus or, The Future of Science, by Bertrand Russell - Table of Links

    Icarus or, The Future of Science, by Bertrand Russell, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    116. Coral Reefs by Charles Darwin - Table of Link

    Coral Reefs by Charles Darwin, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    117. The War of the Worlds: Chapter IV. THE DEATH OF THE CURATE

    “Nay,” shouted the curate, at the top of his voice, standing likewise and extending his arms. “Speak! The word of the Lord is upon me!”

    118. The Invisible Death: Out of the Hangman's Hands

    "You speak," said Von Kettler, jeering, "as if you really believed that you had the power of life and death over me."

    119. Alien-Mom Support Group

    Maya's Tuesday takes an unexpected turn when her tentacles turn her neighbor into soup.

    120. Icarus, Having Been Taught to Fly by His Father, Was Destroyed by Rashness

    No doubt Darwinism and the idea of evolution affected men’s imaginative outlook; arguments were derived in favour of free competition, and also of nationalism.

    121. AGAIN A WORLD UPHEAVAL

    Victoria Custer was aware that Barney Custer, her brother, was forcing his way through the jungle behind them—that he was coming to take her away from Nu.

    122. The Fight on the Tower Balcony

    Whether the watchmen came in to see a ghost of me lying there on the floor I did not know, nor did I care. I whirled into the shadows.

    123. THE END OF THE OLD ORDER

    Graham hesitated, and then walked forward to where the broken verge of wall dropped sheer. He stood looking down, a lonely, tall, black figure against the sky.

    124. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, July 1931 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, July 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    125. A Traitor and a Passing Asteroid

    We have information, Johnson––there’s some under cover plot here aboard. I want to know what it is.

    126. The War of the Worlds: Chapter VIII. FRIDAY NIGHT

    A curious crowd lingered restlessly, people coming and going but the crowd remaining, both on the Chobham and Horsell bridges.

    127. The Crimson Murderess

    Hope murmured. "The three-part music comes first. There will first be the spiritual."

    128. Life in 2050: The Day Begins

    If you want to see what 2050 could be like, prepare to be blown away by the coherent science in this article.

    129. Recaptured

    "Where are we?" each demanded of the other, as they staggered out.

    130. The Noonification: The Soul Master (9/12/2022)

    9/12/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    131. The Noonification: The Last 3 Days (04): The First Fallout (2/25/2023)

    2/25/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    132. The Eternal Savage by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The Eternal Savage by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    133. Intergalactic DAOs and Thoughts on Interplanetary Governance 

    134. The Last 3 Days (12): Welcome to Benevolence

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    135. From Out of the Past

    "She's sane," he reiterated. "Though from what you tell me, it's a wonder that she is."

    136. Will the Corona Virus Aftermath Lead to a Resurgence in Virtual Reality?

    Rizwan Virk, the Founder of Play Labs @ MIT and author of The Simulation Hypothesis explores how the current crisis and VR tech might affect long term social trends.

    137. THE TEMPTATION OF HARRINGAY

    It is quite impossible to say whether this thing really happened. It depends entirely on the word of R.M. Harringay, who is an artist.

    138. R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): STORY OF THE PLAY

    “Robot” is a Czech word meaning “worker.”

    139. The Last 3 Days (01): What Do I Tell Washington?

    A youth's entry to adulthood is threatened by the imminent arrival of an asteroid which will destroy life on earth.

    140. Astounding Stories of Super-Science August 1931: Brood of the Dark Moon - Chapter IV

    No man faces death in so shocking a form without feeling the effects. Death had flicked them with a finger of flame and had passed them by.

    141. THE TRIUMPHS OF A TAXIDERMIST

    “But all this is merely imitating Nature. I have done more than that in my time. I have—beaten her.”

    142. The Mystery of the Aztech

    What the hell is a áswetséwet? it is a Cahuilla word for eaglesnake. It is another name for Quetzalcoatl.

    143. Technological Singularity: Is It Happening?

    Human civilization is fast approaching the Post Human Era or Transhuman Era where machines start to become more powerful than us. I’d say 2020 was just a taste of the overwhelming power of digital technologies such as social networks, smartphones, ubiquitous connectivity, etc. This is extraordinarily overwhelming, disastrous, scary, crazy, beautiful and awe inspiring at the same time. You feel every emotion possible to know that we are living in the future.

    144. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter II

    "Fate wouldn't allow us to come through what we have only to end things with poisoned darts. It just couldn't happen that way!"

    145. There Will Be School Tomorrow by V. E. Thiessen - Table of Links

    There Will Be School Tomorrow by V. E. Thiessen is part of HackerNoon’s Book series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    146. THE LOST INHERITANCE

    “He was an author, you see, and he wrote a lot of books.”

    147. The Movements and Habits of Climbing Plants by Charles Darwin - Table of Links

    The Movements and Habits of Climbing Plants by Charles Darwin, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    148. Monsters of the Deep

    "I wish to show those of you who failed to see it the sinking of the Stellar, on which I was a passenger and, I believe, the only survivor."

    149. The Noonification: Kaiseki (3/17/2023)

    3/17/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    150. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter VIII

    He did not fear the battle he knew he must fight. He hurried back because Apeman might realize himself beaten and escape into the jungle.

    151. THREE DAYS

    “There is, I believe,” said Lincoln. “But for you—! If you would like to occupy yourself with that, we can make you a sworn aeronaut to-morrow.”

    152. "More victims," He Observed Grimly to Himself, of the Plane

    There was a dull muttering in the sky to the east, and a speck appeared, drew nearer swiftly, grew larger, and became a small army biplane.

    153. Farley Was an Augie, an Augmented or Modified Human

    Being a tale about life among the Asteroids.

    154. The Future Effects of the Anthropological Sciences

    This situation will lead to a tendency—already shown by the French—to employ more prolific races as mercenaries

    155. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: Dark Moon - Chapter VIII

    Flint knives came into play, then sharpened stakes that were thrust through the bleeding meat.

    156. The Noonification: A Simple Safety Net For Async EventHandlers (2/15/2023)

    2/15/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    157. What We Need is Solarpunk NOT Cyberpunk

    It should be no surprise that I’m obsessed with science fiction. Considering that I’m both a graphic designer and work in cryptocurrency, it’s practically required that I pay homage to the neon-soaked aesthetics of Blade Runner 2049, have a secret crush on Ava from Ex Machina, and geek out over pretty much anything Neal Stephenson puts out.

    158. The Last 3 Days (08): Who Doesn't Love a Road Trip?

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    159. A Columbus of Space by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links

    A Columbus of Space by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    160. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930: The Ape-Men of Xlotli - Chapter IX

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Ape-Men of Xlotli - Chapter IX

    161. The Hanging Stranger by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    The Hanging Stranger by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    162. THE OLD MAN WHO KNEW EVERYTHING

    “Dark and damnable,” said the old man suddenly. “Dark and damnable. Turned out of my room among all these dangers.”

    163. FOR AN INSTANT I STOOD THERE THINKING OF HER

    On we went up the broad street, but now we were safe for the very numbers of our enemies that surrounded us on all sides.

    164. CHAPTER VII. The Vengeance of Tugh

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Exile of Time - Chapter VII: The Vengeance of Tugh

    165. The Skull by Philip K. Dick - Table of Links

    The Skull by Philip K. Dick, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    166. I Saw the Famous Science Temple with its Constant Stream of Worshippers

    The delivery of his country into the clutches of a merciless, ultra-modern religion can be prevented only by Dr. Hagstrom's deciphering an extraordinary code.

    167. The Owner of the Voice

    There are works, and this is one of them, that are best begun with a portrait of the author

    168. THE BEGINNING OF HORROR

    Reptiles that they are, the rough surface of a great stone is to them as plush as upholstery to us.

    169. A Death More Hideous

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Four Miles Within - Chapter V: A Death More Hideous

    170. Unspoken Love

    I think if I had yielded to the impulse of my heart, I would have poured out all those protestations of a lover’s ecstasy

    171. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    172. Will Human Writing and AI Writing Become Indistinguishable?

    This Essay Was Written by a Human, Not a Robot. Or Was It?

    173. The Effects of Cross & Self-Fertilisation in the Vegetable Kingdom by Charles Darwin - Table of Link

    The Effects of Cross & Self-Fertilisation in the Vegetable Kingdom by Charles Darwin, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series.

    174. A Modern Utopia by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    A Modern Utopia by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    175. THE MAN WHO WAS GOING NOWHERE

    “You were picked up in a boat, starving. The name on the boat was the Lady Vain, and there were spots of blood on the gunwale.”

    176. The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    177. The Coming Revolution in Film: Future Tech Series — Number One

    Like a tsunami silently gathering far out at sea, a revolution is coming to the movie business. It will make the disruptions that rocked the book and music industries in recent years look tiny by comparison.

    178. Bird of Prey: A Dystopian Tale

    This is a story about a near-future dystopia. In that future, society has collapsed. This tale presents a vignette of the resulting order of things.

    179. The Noonification: In Memoriam: the Fallen Defenders of Goldurree (3/18/2023)

    3/18/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    180. THE AWAKENING

    “Ha, ha, ha!” laughed one—a red-haired man in a short purple robe. “When the Sleeper wakes—When!”

    181. 999 PRISCILLA

    “Amen,” replied Bulan, “but yet, had it not been for Borneo I might never have found you.”

    182. The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells - IV: THE CYLINDER OPENS

    “It’s a-movin’,” he said to me as he passed; “a-screwin’ and a-screwin’ out. I don’t like it. I’m a-goin’ ’ome, I am.”

    183. Monsters of Moyen

    IN 1935 the mighty genius of Moyen gripped the Eastern world like a hand of steel.

    184. The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells - XVIII. THE FINDING OF MOREAU

    “The Thing that bled, and ran screaming and sobbing,—that is dead too,” said the grey Thing, still regarding me.

    185. The World Set Free

    THEY waited two days at Settler's Station. To push along the line into the desert would have been useless, both men were convinced that an airplane would arrive

    186. The Motion of the Planet Neptune Had Become Very Erratic

    Ogilvy had already called attention to a suspected retardation in its velocity in December.

    187. The Star Wars Movies in Chronological Order

    Star Wars May be and if not one of the best Movie franchises of all time. Even though the films are pretty easy to tell which one to watch first it can be very complicated at times.

    [188. The Door in the Wall

    And Other Stories, by H. G. Wells -Table of Links](https://hackernoon.com/the-door-in-the-wall-and-other-stories-by-h-g-wells) The Door in the Wall And Other Stories, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    189. The Murder in A 22

    “GOOD GOD, what was that?” Dr. Frank’s face had gone white in the starlight. Snap stood like a statue of horror.

    190. 10 Most Anticipated Sci-fi Games of 2022 You Can’t Miss

    In this article, we guide you through the ten most anticipated sci-fi games of 2022, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and Starfield.

    191. The Island of Doctor Moreau: IX. THE THING IN THE FOREST

    Once more I thought I caught the glint of his eyes, and that was all.

    192. The Sleeper Awakes by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Sleeper Awakes by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    193. SORTIE

    "I saw——" Thorvald gasped, pausing as if to catch full lungfuls of air to back his words, "they have a 'hound!' That's what you hear."

    194. The David and Goliath Story

    The David and Goliath Story. A Science Fiction Bible Story Comic as Illustrated by a Generative AI

    195. THE MOVING WAYS

    He turned, and Howard’s face was white. “Come back,” he heard. “They will stop the ways. The whole city will be in confusion.”

    196. Sitting up, Dane stared wide-eyed into the dark

    The younger man admitted to that with a nod, partly against his will.

    197. Disappearing Act: The Acolytes Awaken Sensei

    The 24th Chapter of the Gospel of Luke tells one of the most popular New Testament Bible Stories and here we offer an illustrated science fiction version of the

    198. THE PRISON ISLE OF SHADOR

    The big fellow spun around like a top, his knees gave beneath him and he crumpled to the ground at my feet.

    199. The Island of Doctor Moreau by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    200. A Nation Waits in Dread

    It had been the intention of the government to deny the public even this knowledge.

    201. EPILOGUE

    In one respect I shall certainly provoke criticism.

    202. ARMAGEDDON

    Silently we awaited the signal from The Rattlesnake.

    203. The Island of Doctor Moreau: IV. AT THE SCHOONER’S RAIL

    “Whatever you tell me, you may rely upon my keeping to myself—if that’s it.”

    204. THE MYSTERIOUS HUNTER

    As the party trotted across the rolling land that stretched before them to the foothills they sighted a herd of zebras coming toward them in mad stampede.

    205. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1931: Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    206. Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XXIV

    Mary and I turned away into the New York City of 1935, to begin our life together.

    207. A LETTER

    Suddenly I felt myself drawn with the speed of thought through the trackless wastes of interplanetary space.

    208. Foundation Series: Data Science, Psychohistory, and the Future of Humanity

    A world where the future of humanity can be predicted through an interdisciplinary science called psychohistory! A data scientist's review of Foundation Series.

    209. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930: VOLUME I, NO. 3 - Brigands of the Moon

    I stood on the turret-balcony of the Planetara with Dr. Frank, watching the arriving passengers...

    210. TOO LATE

    It was the girl who first spoke. “Who are you,” she asked, “to whom I owe my safety?”

    211. The Trail of Death

    There's sure some sort of hoodoo on these Antarctic expeditions

    212. Venza the Venus Girl

    IT WAS shortly after that mid-day meal when I encountered Venza sitting on the starlit deck.

    213. The Moon: A Popular Treatise by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links

    The Moon: A Popular Treatise by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    214. GRAHAM SPEAKS HIS WORD

    “This is the girl who told us what Ostrog had done,” he said.

    215. THE WATCHER

    He rose as though to investigate, but his sister laid her hand upon his arm.

    216. Lessons Learned Making an MMORPG

    In 2016 Casey McGeever, an ex-coworker and friend asked me to have lunch with him and his wife Jocelyne. He had a proposal to make — he was developing a game, and he wanted me to join the dev team (as the only non-developing dev on the team) to help promote the game through its creation.

    217. The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    218. The Machine

    The Medical Man got up out of his chair and peered into the thing. “It’s beautifully made,” he said.

    219. A STRANGE WORLD

    "Why, David," he cried at last, "it's air, as sure as I live. Why—why what does it mean? Where in the world are we? What has happened?"

    220. The New Religion

    EVERY great religion has as its psychological reason for existence the mission of compensating for some crying, unsatisfied human need.

    221. The Beetle Horde - Chapter V: Doomed!

    There were no means known to Tommy of reckoning time in that strange place of twilight. His watch had been broken in the airplane fall

    222. The Missionary: Harvesting Souls

    The Missionary is an operative, an end effector unit, for a BioMechaGenics product reclaim and recycle team.

    223. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, May 1930: Brigands of the Moon - Chapter XXIX

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930), by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Vol. II, No. 2, Chapter XXIX: On the Brigand Ship

    224. THE FACE OF DEATH

    Clumps of strange trees dotted the landscape here and there almost to the water, and rank grass and ferns grew between.

    225. The master mind of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The master mind of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    226. The Valor of Cappen Varra by Poul Anderson - Table of Links

    The Valor of Cappen Varra by Poul Anderson, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    227. THE SELECTION AND TESTING OF A GLASS

    A refracting telescope which has been freed from the effects of chromatic aberration is called achromatic.

    228. BROTHER GENERAL OR-TIS

    “Julian 9th,” she said, “Julian 9th!” and then she smiled up at me. “It is a nice name, I like it.”

    229. KAR KOMAK, THE BOWMAN

    The Prince of Helium waited to hear no more, but springing to his feet, raced back again into the forest.

    230. Isaac Asimov Got Us Here. But What Will We Do About Our Mule Next?

    Isaac Asimov may have been the greatest science fiction writer of all time. He certainly was one of the greatest science fiction writers who was also a scientist. In fact most of the books he wrote are non-fiction books not science fiction books.

    231. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XII

    "There are colors," said the Robot. "And the daylight and darkness of the days. But we are moving through them very rapidly, so they blend into gray."

    232. Murder Madness! 7 Secret Service Men had Completely Disappeared

    The engines of the Almirante Gomez were going dead slow. Away up beside her monster funnels her siren blew dismally

    233. L'Envoi

    MY solution of the message practically ends the story.

    234. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter VI

    The thing that Barter then contrived was destined to remain forever in the memory of Bentley as the most ghastly thing he had ever experienced.

    235. DESCRIPTION OF THE PLATES

    In the several original surveys, from which the small plans on this plate have been reduced, the coral-reefs are engraved in very different styles.

    236. THE RED ROOM

    “If,” I said a little louder, “if you will show me to this haunted room of yours, I will relieve you from the task of entertaining me.”

    237. THE HALL OF DOOM

    The man, seeing the success of his strategy, could not restrain a faint smile of satisfaction.

    238. Star Trek Movie’s 40th anniversary, Superintelligence and the Singularity

    Why the Boring Motion Picture is Actually More RelevantToday than It was 40 years ago

    239. Freedom Code: From One Dreamer to Others

    240. UFOs: Five things we can be pretty sure about technologically superior civilizations

    If we believe in evolution then, however, sophisticated form of life they are. They probably evolved from the simplest life forms daily fighting for survival.

    241. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, May 1931 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    242. THE MOON MAID ESCAPES

    It was the first time that Orthis had spoken to me since we had occupied this village. I did not like his tone or his manner.

    243. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930: Vagabonds of Space - Chapter IV

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Vagabonds of Space - Chapter IV: Europa

    244. SLAVERY

    A good rule that, and only relaxed by courtesy in favour of the retinue of visiting royalty from a friendly foreign power.

    245. There Will Be School Tomorrow

    In the cities the clamor softened along the streets, and the women made small, comfortable, rattling noises in the kitchens.

    246. ARE THERE PLANETS AMONG THE STARS?

    "even if the power of our telescopes were increased a hundredfold, and consequently no such systems are known."

    247. THE MINIMIFICENCE OF MR. BENSINGTON

    When they got back to Mr. Carrington he was sitting up, dazed and weak, but able to warn them against the danger in the pool.

    248. The War of the Worlds: Chapter III. ON HORSELL COMMON

    A large portion of the cylinder had been uncovered, though its lower end was still embedded.

    249. THE RIFT

    The man made an effort to take a firm grasp upon himself that no tell-tale evidence of his emotion might be betrayed in his speech.

    250. THE HEAVY CHEST

    “Him? No, him no hurt Sing. Sing poor,” with which more or less enigmatical rejoinder the Chinaman returned to his work.

    251. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter III

    The meal consisted of various fruits, some meat which Bentley could not identify, and wild honey which was delicious.

    252. Thuvia, Maid of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    Thuvia, Maid of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    253. DESTRUCTION UNLEASHED

    Since neither the merman nor Dalgard took cover, Raf judged that they did not fear attack now.

    254. R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): Epilogue - A Laboratory. One year later

    Alquist. Kill me—kill me, then. What will your future be?

    255. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter XIII

    He had read somewhere that the great apes sorrowed when any of their members died.

    256. At the Earth's Core by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    At the Earth's Core by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    257. The Spokesmen of the Gens

    FOR a long moment Sarka looked broodingly out across the world beyond the metalized glass which formed the curving dome of his laboratory roof.

    258. WHAT THE CAVE REVEALED

    "A little one, Vic, but it didn't amount to anything—there wasn't any damage done."

    259. Time and the Artificial Ego

    Time shapes the nature of conscious self: the Ego Tunnel.

    260. THE TREASURE IN THE FOREST

    "This curved and twisting line is the river—I could do with a drink now!—and this star is the place."

    261. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XV

    There was a nameless feeling, a repulsion against stopping; it was indescribable, but he was aware of it.

    262. The Monster Men by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The Monster Men by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    263. THE DEATH SENTENCE

    “Death!” shouted one of the judges.

    264. PHUTRA AGAIN

    I told him about Perry then, and Dian the Beautiful, and how my duty was to them first. Afterward I should return and visit him—if I could ever find his island.

    265. Professor Maxon’s party was speeding up the river

    Professor Maxon was too ill to accompany the expedition, and von Horn set out alone with his Dyak allies.

    266. THE BULL WHIP

    Von Horn did not relish the insinuation in the accent which the girl put upon the last word.

    267. A hitch in time, by James MacCreigh - Table of Links

    A hitch in time, by James MacCreigh, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    268. "Why, This Is Treason!"

    There was a gasp. The audience sat frozen. On the stage, with no one lifting a hand to stop her, the crimson murderess made a leap and vanished.

    269. Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931: Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter XI

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter XI: The Combat of Size

    270. TOWARD THE ETERNAL FIRES

    At one hundred miles the temperature had DROPPED TO 152 1/2 DEGREES! When I announced it Perry reached over and hugged me.

    271. The Time Machine: XII. In the Darkness

    I began to think of this house of mine, of this fireside, of some of you, and with such thoughts came a longing that was pain.

    272. THE SAD STORY OF A DRAMATIC CRITIC

    Engaged to a very nice girl, named Delia. Fairly new, she was—cigarettes—liked me because I was human and original.

    273. THE CAVERNS OF VENUS

    I had not spoken very loudly, but the words seemed to reverberate in my mouth, as if to testify to the correctness of my explanation.

    274. THE CAPITAL

    The camp described probably occupies the site of present-day Pasadena.

    275. IN THE AVU OBSERVATORY

    The reader is probably familiar with the structure of an ordinary astronomical observatory.

    276. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter XII

    The blacks shouted to Apeman but of course Bentley could not understand what they said.

    277. The Beetle Horde - Chapter II: Beetles and Humans

    How long he had remained unconscious, Tommy had no means of determining.

    278. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter VII

    279. Chip4Job

    Gripped by anxiety, Jackson settled into his seat. He did not want to fasten the seat belt yet. He thought he might want to go pee again. One never knew when the stewards would tell everyone that the restrooms were closed for take-off preparations. The rules inside these metal beasts seemed so arbitrary. Whether on the tarmac or not, once one was in the fuselage, one’s rights and choices seemed to evaporate.

    280. The Island of Doctor Moreau: XI. THE HUNTING OF THE MAN

    The memory of his work on the transfusion of blood recurred to me.

    281. THE WORK OF FIFTEEN DAYS

    I felt as a rabbit might feel returning to his burrow and suddenly confronted by the work of a dozen busy navvies digging the foundations of a house.

    282. Into Space

    MANY of my readers will remember the mysterious radio messages which were heard by both amateur and professional short wave operators during the night

    283. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter X

    This analogy occurs to me: There are two ants of human intelligence to whom we are trying to explain the nature of Space.

    284. The warlord of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs - Table of Links

    The warlord of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    285. THE EVENING SKY AT THE VERNAL EQUINOX

    “Lo, the Virgin!... Her favor be upon us!”

    286. THE PALACE OF MU TEL

    “This is Vad Varo, who claims to be from the planet Jasoom,” replied Gor Hajus; “and this, Vad Varo, is Mu Tel, Prince of the House of Kan.”

    287. THE PHANTOM BOWMEN

    “Follow me—he cannot harm her, except to kill; and that he can do whether you remain or not. We had best go now—trust me.”

    288. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: Dark Moon - Chapter VII

    He had found the entrance an opening no longer: it was sealed with a giant web of ropy strands—a network, welded together to a glutinous mesh.

    289. THE ANTHROPOID APES

    The jungle was already quite close, but, on the other hand, the man was gaining upon her.

    290. Flight Into the Unknown

    It shattered his visor and icy space rushed in. There was light and his captain was looking at him. Captain DiCredico was shaking him.

    291. THE SOUND OF A TUMULT

    “Yes—yes,” said Graham, suddenly testy. “But I want—Is it—it is—some years? Many years? There was something—I forget what. I feel—confused. But you—” He sobbed.

    292. Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931: Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter IX

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter IX: The Doomed Realm

    293. The War of the Worlds: Chapter IX. THE FIGHTING BEGINS

    “It’s a pity they make themselves so unapproachable,” he said. “It would be curious to know how they live on another planet; we might learn a thing or two.”

    294. NU GOES TO FIND NAT-UL

    Nu, weak and sick, was indifferent to his fate.

    295. NOT YET—

    One was that Astra already harbored an Earth colony—descended from refugees from the world of the previous century.

    296. The Last 3 Days (09): Hope Smells Like Bacon

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    297. The Island of Doctor Moreau: XIX. MONTGOMERY’S “BANK HOLIDAY”

    This disaster was the sudden collapse of the habits that had become part of his nature in the ten or more monotonous years he had spent on the island.

    298. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter IX

    If Manape were to attempt first aid for Apeman, how would such a sight react upon Ellen Estabrook?

    299. The Last 3 Days (04): The First Fallout

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    300. The Beetle Horde - Chapter IV: Bram's Story

    A sneering chuckle broke from Bram's lips. "Yes, it's me, James Dodd," he answered. "I'm a little surprised to see you here, Dodd, but I'm mighty glad."

    301. The War of the Worlds: Chapter XIII. HOW I FELL IN WITH THE CURATE

    “I was walking through the roads to clear my brain,” he said. “And suddenly—fire, earthquake, death!”

    302. The Hideous Monsters Leaped into the Cockpits and Began their Abominable Meal

    Bullets, shrapnel, shell—nothing can stop the trillions of famished, man-sized beetles which, led by a madman, sweep down over the human race.

    303. Earth, the Marauder

    Despite the fact that for centuries the Secret of Life had been the possession of children of men, the Earth was dying.

    304. Read Brigands of the Moon Online for Free

    I introduce myself, begging grace that I intrude upon your busy minutes, with my only excuse that perhaps I may amuse you.

    305. They withdrew to a spot hacked from the edge of the jungle

    The Chief Ranger scowled. "That is what Nymani has gone to find out."

    306. LAYTHE

    “They have seen us from above,” I said to Moh-goh, “why don’t you hail them?”

    307. THE FLAG

    The first twenty years of my life were uneventful.

    308. THE COMING OF THE AEROPLANES

    Although he could not look at it, he was suddenly aware that the earth was very near.

    309. Chapter X: Phalanxes of Atlans

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phalanxes of Atlans: Chapter X

    310. The Last 3 Days (10): Some Days, Nothing Goes as Planned

    An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end.

    311. FOUR DEAD MAHARS

    Of a sudden it turned into an apartment on the right of the corridor, and an instant later as I rushed in I found myself facing two of the Mahars.

    312. DEATH OF A SHIP

    One of the beetles might have suspected that there were Terran fugitives and ordered a routine patrol.

    313. REWARDS

    It did not take me long to start upon that unknown way, nor did I go with caution, although I knew that there might be grave dangers before me.

    314. ISSUS, GODDESS OF LIFE ETERNAL

    Even my eyes, for long years accustomed to the barbaric splendours of a Martian Jeddak’s court, were amazed at the glory of the scene.

    315. The Time Traveller Returns

    “It seems a pity to let the dinner spoil,” said the Editor of a well-known daily paper; and thereupon the Doctor rang the bell.

    316. IN THE SILENT ROOMS

    “Thi Man huwdbi Kin” forced itself on him as “The Man who would be King.”

    317. The Challenging Quest for Authentic Experiences

    A short story about multisensory technologies, artificial intelligence, and the challenging quest for authentic experiences.

    318. FRINGING OR SHORE-REEFS

    The outer edge of the reef on the western or leeward side of the island is tolerably well defined, and is a little higher than any other part.

    319. THE MESSAGE FROM MARS

    The peoples of all nations had celebrated—victors and vanquished alike—for they were tired of war.

    320. We stood there, grouped about the body of the dead Grabritin

    My rising anger swept away my temporary helplessness. I smiled, and told Taylor not to look so glum.

    321. THE EFFECTS OF NON-NITROGENOUS AND NITROGENOUS ORGANIC FLUIDS ON THE LEAVES

    Only one leaf on the same plant was tried, and the plants were collected from two distant localities.

    322. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter IX

    Mary Atwood and I lay on the metal grid floor of the largest Time-cage.

    323. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XI

    There was a device upon the table. I have already described a similar one, the Time-telespectroscope.

    324. THE STOLEN BACILLUS

    "Those have been stained and killed," said the Bacteriologist. "I wish, for my own part, we could kill and stain every one of them in the universe."

    325. WRECKAGE

    I remember, clearly and coldly and vividly, all that I did that day until the time that I stood weeping and praising God upon the summit of Primrose Hill.

    326. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930 - Table of Links

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June1930, by Various is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.

    327. NU AND THE LION

    The girl had turned quite close to him now, and was retracing her steps toward the bushes twenty yards away.

    328. THE HELLHOUNDS

    “Thank you,” she said, “and God bless you! Only a very brave and powerful man could have done what you have done.”

    329. Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter X

    What was Barter doing now? Would he not be striving to watch the course of his experiment?

    330. Text Book of Biology, Part 1: Vertebrata by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

    Text Book of Biology, Part 1: Vertebrata by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    331. THE DISCOVERY OF THE FOOD

    That either dream is to be regarded as in any way significant or prophetic beyond what I have categorically said, I do not for one moment suggest.

    332. The People of the Hives

    The surface of the Earth was one vast building, like a hive, and to each human being was allotted by law a certain abiding place.

    333. The Island of Doctor Moreau: III. THE STRANGE FACE

    “Confound you!” said Montgomery. “Why the devil don’t you get out of the way?”

    334. World in Doubt?

    "Yes, you alone. Then my wand would be drained for a space. But what can you do within their hold, save be meat for their taking?"

    335. THE JEDDAK OF LOTHAR

    The language that he used was intelligible to the two below, yet there was a marked difference between it and their Barsoomian tongue.

    336. The War of the Worlds: Chapter XVII. THE “THUNDER CHILD”

    When his eyes were clear again he saw the monster had passed and was rushing landward.

    337. CAPTURED BY ARABS

    The hound whined up into his face; but when Curtiss approached he rose, bristling, and standing across the body of Nu growled ominously at him.

    338. Chapter V. THE STILLNESS

    I could see in any direction save behind me, to the north, and neither Martians nor sign of Martians were to be seen.

    339. The Time Machine: IX. The Morlocks

    Probably my shrinking was largely due to the sympathetic influence of the Eloi, whose disgust of the Morlocks I now began to appreciate.

    340. AUSTRALIA; NEW ZEALAND; CAPE OF GOOD HOPE

    My opportunities of observation consisted of a ride of ninety geographical miles to Bathurst, in a W.N.W. direction from Sydney.

    341. The Lord of The Dynamos

    “Was the Lord Dynamo still hungry? His servant was ready.”

    342. Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XXI

    His labored voice came up. "George? Thank God! Get us—out of here. Almost—gone, George!"

    343. R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) by Karel Capek - Table of Links

    R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots), by Karel Capek is part of HackerNoon’s Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    344. THE TIDE OF BATTLE

    The addressed hastened to a small door at the far end of the chamber and, swinging it wide, cried: “Way for Dejah Thoris, future Queen of Okar!”

    345. Talk of heat—or better not—on Xecho

    Talk of heat—or better not—on Xecho.

    346. The Time Machine: VIII. Explanation

    I was at first inclined to associate it with the sanitary apparatus of these people. It was an obvious conclusion, but it was absolutely wrong.

    347. The Time Machine: XIV. The Further Vision

    The sky was absolutely black.

    348. My Role to Play

    I was trembling. Everything depended upon me now. I must get up into the tower. And, above everything, haste was necessary.

    349. THE BUTCHER

    “Do not kill us,” he said, “and we will join with you. Many of the Kash Guard at the barracks will join, too.”

    350. There Was No Struggle, No Attempt at Flight or Resistance

    They could see one another, but it was impossible for them to make their voices heard above the rasping of the beetles' legs.

    351. Wings of To-morrow

    That airplane of the slanted wings, the bulbous, almost bulletlike fuselage, what of it?

    352. AEPYORNIS ISLAND

    "I believe you," said the man with the scar. "It was a monster. Sindbad's roc was just a legend of 'em. But when did they find these bones?"

    353. Voodoo Planet by Andre Alice Norton - Table of Links

    Voodoo Planet by Andre Alice Norton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    354. THE UNDER-SIDE

    “She might have done better with herself than that,” said Asano.

    355. One Tumultuous Night

    I returned to my own world. And Derek stayed in his. Each to his own; one may rail at this allotted portion—but he does not lightly give it up.

    356. Astounding Stories of Super-Science January 1931: The Fifth-Dimension Catapult - Chapter V

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Fifth-Dimension Catapult: Chapter V

    357. Delcarte and Taylor were now in mid-stream

    Who they were or where they came from was a mystery to me.

    358. Pleasures of the telescope by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links

    Pleasures of the telescope by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    359. WE DESCENDED THE BROAD STAIRCASE

    The proposition was a corker. It quite took my breath away; but I found that it left me all the more determined to attempt it.

    360. THROUGH FLOOD AND FLAME

    For a moment I did not fully grasp the terrible import of the slowly rising water.

    361. The Free Rovers

    "If the Foanna are so powerful," Ross had demanded, "why do you go with us against them?" To depend so heavily on the native made him uneasy.

    362. PLANETFALL

    "Should never have put in for training—" Wonstead's whine went up the scale.

    363. Chapter IV: The Fight With the Robot

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Exile of Time - Chapter IV: The Fight With the Robot

    364. The Sun, With the Leaping Corona, Burst Through the Blackness Behind Us

    The firmament––black interstellar space with its blazing white, red and yellow stars––lay spread around us.

    365. THROUGH A WINDOW

    “What the devil!” said Bailey. “Looks as if someone was shooting at him.”

    366. The Time Machine: VI. The Sunset of Mankind

    The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VI. The Sunset of Mankind

    367. Safely returned to Fort Dinosaur

    Soon the keeper of the place returned with a wooden bowl filled with food.

    368. The Island of Doctor Moreau: I. IN THE DINGEY OF THE “LADY VAIN.”

    I do not propose to add anything to what has already been written concerning the loss of the Lady Vain.

    369. THE HOUND