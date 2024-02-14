130 Stories To Learn About Politics

Let's learn about Politics via these 130 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

“Reader, suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.” ― Mark Twain

We don't have a lot of fear here. We are angry as f*

Sri Lanka currently is going through an economic crisis with high inflation, heaps of debt, a falling currency, and empty foreign reserves.

Diverse sections of the economy are facing very real costs from bad actors propagating fake news online. In a study, undertaken by cybersecurity company CHEQ (where I work) and the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore, the full economic losses from fake news were revealed. Here are 10 sectors facing urgent and damaging losses from the epidemic of fake news.

In short, many members of Congress beat the market in 2021. They traded more than ever before.

And they made numerous unusually timed trades and huge gains.

The Pursuit of Simplicity Only Serves to Manufacture Our Consent, Not Our Understanding.

Can you name them just from their photos?

MazaCoin is a cryptocurrency that tried to bring together two very different communities: cryptocurrency maximalists and a North American indigenous tribe looking to assert its sovereignty.

Watching a war in a digital age, his-story has the potential to become their-story, our-story, and humanity’s-story.

The encryption debate ends now. As a society we simply can’t allow backdoors in encryption. Anyone who tells you otherwise has absolutely no idea how computers work.

Earlier this year, bitcoiners obsessed over a looming collapse in the financial system and railed against the response of governments and central banks. BRRR, bubbles, socialism, all that.

Elections play crucial role in all democracies and social media is an important aspect in this process. Presently, political parties increasingly rely on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for political communication.The use of social media in political marketing campaigns has grown dramatically over the past few years. It is also expected to become even more critical to future political campaigns, as it creates two-way communication and engagement that stimulates and fosters candidates relationships with their supporters.

What happened when a fully independent country gets invaded? Here are the responses from 15 notable tech companies.

What if you could instantly visualize the political affiliation of an entire city, down to every single apartment and human registered to vote? Somewhat surprisingly, the City of New York made this a reality in early 2019, when the NYC Board of Elections decided to release 4.6 million voter records online, as reported by the New York Times. These records included full name, home address, political affiliation, and whether you have registered in the past 2 years. The reason according to this article was:

Large numbers of Facebook employees, left-leaning people, and moderates are all calling for the removal of President Trump’s racist and violence-inciting posts on Facebook and other platforms.

The surreal images of empty streets and planes being turned around mid-air because of COVID-19 casts a dystopian shadow across the world.

Bugmen are what we get when a culture is infantilized and stripped of the very intellectual, philosophical and honourable fibre that once made it great.

In Foundation, Hober Mallow, a master trader who politically maneuvers himself to become the planet’s first merchant prince, also made political decisions.

As the ever-eloquent Linh Dao Smooke put it, in Slack: “In the end, don’t we all die? Long term is an illusion.” This was in reference to butter, but could easily apply to a multitude of concepts. I’m seriously fucked up over this. In this essay, I will...

Introduction

Google’s black box algorithm controls which political emails land in your main inbox. For 2020 presidential candidates, the differences are stark. By Adrianne Jeffries, Leon Yin, and Surya Mattu

The Chinese have a curse: “May you live in interesting times.”

One of the people in tech that gets an unfair bad rep is Andrew Torba. Infact, I had a Gab account since 2017, and though I am barely active, I don't have many problems with the service.

A philosophical overview

Listen to this Hacker Noon podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

Politics is having an influential impact on the games industry, but how much? The following survey seeks to answer this. Please take time to fill it out.

The big question, not only for both tech behemoths China and the USA but also for the rest of the world, is whether the above countries are enemies or allies?

It wasn't software developers at home who made cryptocurrencies. It was the US government.

ICYMI Missouri, the US state known for great BBQ, is suing China, the nation with 1.393 billion people.

An article about where the idea of blockchain voting came from, its opponents and supporters, privacy and reliability, practical application based on LEO code.

[30. Crypto Companies Facilitating

Initiatives to Support Ukraine](https://hackernoon.com/crypto-companies-facilitating-initiatives-to-support-ukraine) Crypto is making it easier for individuals and companies to support humanitarian causes. If anything the ongoing war in Ukraine has proven the need for a decentralized financial system that allows intercontinental transfers that shield anonymity and don’t involve third-parties. There have been plenty of individuals who have answered the financial call to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in that nation’s time of need. Some crypto industry leaders have stepped up to help out and provide humanitarian assistance as well. Here’s a few:

A war has this peculiar thing about it. It’s a social practice that publicly violates the most universally acknowledged ethical restriction - the commandment against killing - and yet is a common vocation. Albeit one that is unquestionably controversial.

“Privatizing USPS” could be a novel of its own, but here’s the spoiler alert: we already have two privatized shipping systems, and neither of them are practical for use for the average American sending packages or mail.

Blockchain technology could be the only way that can save our broken democracy. Blockchain is not just a place for crypto, it is also a place for storing data.

Mark Zuckerberg shouldn't have to explain the internet to Congress. It's high time we made tech literacy a requirement for running for office.

The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. Democracy and authoritarianism.

Politics is complex and its digitalization is a long process that has been occurring in one form or another ever since the conception of computers...

In less than five months, the world’s attention will be drawn to the outcome of the US Presidential election.

Since late October, Facebook has come under scrutiny for changing its policies surrounding political ads. Previously, to run a political ad on Facebook, the ad had to be factually correct. Facebook would review political ads before they went live, and on an ongoing basis once they’re put live, removing any that it found to contain misinformation.

A story of how the Indigenous critiques of the West and early free software community development converge to question the freedoms we value.

This entry to my ever-growing repertoire of online nonsense bears many interconnected and equally-as-good titles:

We hear lots of promises during elections from our politicians. The problem is how to track the progress of given promises?

The Bitcoin Halvening is More Than Just About Money [Deep Dive] is the story that got Aleksandar Svetski (Australia), nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Hacker Noon's Politics content category (yes, we're also somewhat surprised that's a thing). Read on to learn more about this enigmatic contributor to Hacker Noon, who is "resisting the chip, the pod, the bugs, the soy and fiat."

The largest role playing game in the world is, and has always been, politics.

The odd symbiosis between hacking syndicates and cryptocurrency, and how they're powering each other's rise.

Read the unbelievable story of Hank the Tank, the bear on the run from California Police. Just wait until you see the twist!

I learned the hard way that the secret to getting ahead is not just doing great work, it also requires the ability to navigate office politics, not in an insincere or manipulative way, but rather as a skill to better handle the politics that goes on inside your organization. You simply can’t win people based on logic and rationality.

Remember the time when the dystopian triology genre was taking the world by storm?

Tech is a balancing act between two value systems (cash and humanity) and it can never not be. Here's why:

It seems that V doesn't stand only for Vendetta, but also for Voting, and especially for - Victory.

Financial uncertainty makes people do strange things.

I recently joined the American Blockchain PAC as its senior counselor.

Even after the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election came to what most would believe to be an end, the ongoing legal drama in which the Trump Campaign is refusing to concede the already decided Electoral College votes to President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ victory.

Sect. 1. It having been shewn in the foregoing discourse,

Don't we all need some good news after last night? I don't know what we were thinking, hoping it be anything short of a nail biter... If 2020 had taught us anything, is is if there were such a record-breaking, poll-defying (again), nightmare-inducing Election Night, if would absolutely happen in 2020.

Much has been written about the mechanisms of social control that have appeared in China since 2010. And especially many publications are devoted to the emerging system of social credit, which will allow monitoring and regulate the behavior of citizens, which later transforms into a system of social rating.

In this Slack discussion, Dane, Austin, Linh, and Jamie Finney educate me on the intricacies and faults of the US democratic system.

This Slack discussion by austin, Dane and Patrick Lee (Mentor) occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability.

Futarchy: a possible improvement on democracy? This article examines the futarchic blockchain governance model and its potential impact on political systems.

In this Slogging post, the team at hackernoon discuss how politics is impacting technology and how political affairs may impact tech far into the future.

Balaji goes over the differences between 51% democracy and 100% democracy.

Arvind Narayanan discusses whether or not political candidates use psychological tricks in their e-mails to supporters.

The United States is not in a political war despite the true fight manifesting itself in the domain of politics. America is instead in a much larger and significant culture war. This issue is so multifaceted and stems back so long it can’t be attributed to any one thing.

Technology has had a significant impact on how election campaigns are run, and it has been used in a variety of ways to influence election outcomes.

On Wednesday, March 16, President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law in Ukraine on virtual assets, after a large number of donations through crypto.

Second Treatise of Government, by John Lockeis part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

There is an anarcho-capitalist lurking in the shadows of the Argentine presidency. He is responsible for occupying the first position in opinion polls.

We must conceive of a new kind of group consciousness, something alternative to corporate consciousness, that is capable of production on a large scale.

Billionaires matter in America. Ignore them at your own risk.

Russia could have infiltrated those infrastructures, then decide to cover tracks! Could that be the explanation for the Republican’s Victory in Wisconsin?

Fans of History Channel series The Curse of Oak Island probably know the name Samuel Ball.

The Senate Intelligence Committee recently released a report detailing Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Russian interference is nothing new – discourse since 2016 has focused on Russia’s (technically legal) social engineering and manipulation of social networks. The report, however, confirms Russia’s definitively illegal interference with electronic voting systems, and “the US was unprepared at all levels of government for a concerted attack from a determined foreign adversary on our election infrastructure,” said Committee Chairman Richard Burr in an accompanying statement.

Given American technological capabilities, how was this interference possible?

Voting is still in the dark ages

Voting lies at the heart of democracy, yet it has failed to make the same technological advancements that we’ve come to expect in other facets of our lives. Almost five decades into the “digital revolution,” we still consider paper ballots the “secure” standard for choosing leadership.

Why don’t we vote electronically?

Implicit in our trust of paper-based systems is a distrust of technology. Although technology has the potential to revolutionize the democratic process, the digital voting systems currently in place are often far from secure.

Today’s electronic ballot boxes, when implemented incorrectly, pose astonishing risks: For example, the US’ electronic ballot systems (called DRE, which stands for “direct electronic recording”) have notoriously relied on Windows XP, a software released in 2001. In 2014, security expert Carsten Schuermann hacked into a DRE machine over a Wi-Fi network in mere minutes by exploiting Windows XP’s old security protocols.

Currently, the UK economy is living through tough times.

While there were many other factors at play, the Democrats relied more heavily on AI in finding donors, according to professional fundraisers.

Strong indication that the hacking team responsible is called Killnet, a pro-Russia organization

The 21st century is considered to be an era of technologies. From the beginning of the 21st century, they started developing rapidly. Almost every day, we hear from social media and TV that companies create something new. Artificial intelligence is also gaining a foothold in life.

Governments are not fond of cryptos, ça va sans dire.

Baakt Launch

AS usurpation is the exercise of power, which another hath a right to; so tyranny is the exercise of power beyond right, which no body can have a right to.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace, by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.

This, so far as it is usurpation, is a change only of persons, but not of the forms and rules of the government

The following black swan events, if they occur, may have far-reaching effects on the state of the global economy in 2023.

Why this Belarusian startup hub is now calling Madrid home.

THE natural liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the will or legislative authority of man

The great and chief end, therefore, of men’s uniting into commonwealths, and putting themselves under government, is the preservation of their property.

Sect. 16. THE state of war is a state of enmity and destruction: and therefore declaring by word or action, not a passionate and hasty

Inequality and environmental degradation are inherent features of the status quo. The private sector, especially finance, is badly in need of democratization.

Facebook has been criticized in the past because many believe they are allowing right-wing content to run rampant on the site.

Negative sentiment around Trump lifted slightly when he was diagnosed — and dropped when he returned to the White House.

In 1930, John Maynard Keynes wrote a short, seven-page essay titled Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren.

When news broke that a firm was able to illegally harvest, analyze and use our own data against us, we were horrified. We couldn’t believe that a scheme like this could run for so long undetected. It wasn’t just terrifying but infuriating. The bodies to which we had entrusted power i.e Big Tech had failed us. It was becoming increasingly apparent that these tech gods couldn’t handle such a responsibility. This was the tipping point. People finally had enough. The whole Cambridge Analytica data scandal pointed to a larger issue – corporate accountability.

What are these weird parliamentary rules causing the United States to be broken?

THE legislative power is that which has a right to direct how the force of the commonwealth shall be employed for preserving the community and the members of it

The Economic Consequences of the Peace, Chapter I: Introductory by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Honour thy father and thy mother, Exod. xx. 12. Whosoever curseth his father or his mother, Lev. xx. 9.

Conjugal society is made by a voluntary compact between man and woman; and tho’ it consist chiefly in such a communion and right in one another’s bodies

Prediction markets are a subject that has interested me for many years.

Facebook was supposed to stop recommending users political groups. That was a lie.

Many people are divided over issues that technologically can be solved. The whole pro-life vs. pro-choice argument are one of those issues. Pro-life people believe in the concept-unborn child Hitchen's style argument. The whole argument is that most studies towards modern day embryology are pointing to abortion terminating an unborn child. Pro-Choice on the other hand look at the financial and environmental downfalls of potentially raising an unplanned pregnancy, as well as the reproductive rights of a women not wanting to raise or have such child. Keeping in mind the dangers of cervix damage risk, it perhaps is much safer to give birth over giving an abortion.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace, Chapter II: Europe before the War by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 3: The Catalans by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Thomas Jefferson has called from the grave. He is deeply concerned about his beloved United States of America.

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was marred by violence. Blockchain could solve Nigeria's electoral woes and make the voting process more efficient.

In this slogging thread, we chat about the recent geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. We analyse whether the Russo-Ukrainian war escalates further

Americans find unity in a set of ideals rather than a connection to some ancestral homeland. It is the United States Constitution rather than an attachment to blood and soil that allows the U.S.’s ethnically, culturally, racially, and religiously diverse country to remain cohesive. Being a blend of people from every corner of the planet, combined with Americas newfound responsibility to maintain the global structure creates a unique political environment. It is hard to find unity in a nation so diverse, ridden with such a dark past and yet such heroic moments. America, in short, is caught in a state of cognitive dissonance about who they are. Somehow, this extremely young Republic, which was seen as a mere experiment not too long ago, has global hegemony.

Geopolitics has been turned on its head. Russia is slowly conquering Ukraine. But should the west help? We answer this question in this slogging thread.

It’s easy to feel powerless given our politics today.

Venezuela's government has been clamping down on the internet in an attempt to control what Venezuelans know and understand about the world, including websites.

The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 7: The Examination by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Covid-19 has given us a chance to "Reset" the world to a better, more egalitarian way. The world is weird now. It is at a bifurcation point.

MEN being, as has been said, by nature, all free, equal, and independent, no one can be put out of this estate, and subjected to the political power of another

The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter VI: Europe after the Treaty by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

A state also of equality, wherein all the power and jurisdiction is reciprocal, no one having more than another

The great and chief end, therefore, of men’s uniting into commonwealths, and putting themselves under government, is the preservation of their property.

09/29/2019

WHERE the legislative and executive power are in distinct hands,there the good of the society requires, that several things should be left to the discretion

Sect. 132. THE majority having, as has been shewed, upon men’s first uniting into society, the whole power of the community naturally in them

The fashion industry's pollution is a major detriment to the environment, turning once beautiful and flowing exotic rivers toxic, and black as ink.

The power of the father doth not reach at all to the property of the child, which is only in his own disposing.

THOUGH in a constituted commonwealth, standing upon its own basis, and acting according to its own nature, that is, acting for the preservation of the community

The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 5: The Marriage Feast by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter VII: Remedies by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Ought in the first place to distinguish between the dissolution of the society and the dissolution of the government.

Manchester striker breaks down conservative government resistance to feeding the hungry with Twitter onslaught.

Psal. cxv. 16. has given the earth to the children of men; given it to mankind in common.

The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 4: Conspiracy by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter IV: The Treatyby John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 6: The Deputy Procureur du Roi by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Indeed, it often makes way for a new frame of a commonwealth, by destroying the former; but, without the consent of the people, can never erect a new one.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter III: The Conference by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter V - Reparation by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Thank you for checking out the 130 most read stories about Politics on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.