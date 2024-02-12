Search icon
    147 Stories To Learn About Reading Books Onlineby@learn
    230 reads

    147 Stories To Learn About Reading Books Online

    by Learn RepoFebruary 12th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Reading Books Online via these 147 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 147 Stories To Learn About Reading Books Online
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Reading Books Online via these 147 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    HackerNoon offers a giant selection of classic literature for free!

    1. 8 Best EPUB Readers for Windows and macOS

    It is a program that uses for reading books. It is built for Mac and Windows. With an EPUB reader, users can convert EPUB files to pdf documents instantly.

    2. How You Can Self-Publish a Book in 4 Easy Steps: The Ultimate Guide

    Are you thinking about writing a book? Self-publishing can be a great way to get your work out there, and it's easier than you might think!

    3. 9 Free Book Websites That You Should Know About

    Looking for free books online? Check out our top 9 websites, including Project Gutenberg, Open Library, and ManyBooks, offering over 2 million ebooks!

    4. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXIV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    5. The Best Places to Read Digital Comics

    There are several places to read digital comics. Some of these places include Marvel Unlimited and Prime Reading.

    6. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 1 - Physical Meaning of Geometrical Propositions

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.

    7. Read Books for Free on HackerNoon!

    HackerNoon has an extensive list of free books to read.

    8. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XIII - Imagination and Reality.

    Life is a maze of endless continuity, to which, nevertheless, we desire to find some key.

    9. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    10. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - MEDIAEVAL PRACTICE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    11. The Odyssey by Samuel Butler - Table of Links

    The Odyssey by Homer, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    12. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter X

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    13. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter IV - The Galilean System of Co-ordinates

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.

    14. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter: The Last

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.

    15. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter VI - TUBERCULOSIS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    16. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - ALEXANDRIAN SCHOOL

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    17. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - MEDIAEVAL MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    18. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - HEBREW MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    19. Theorem of the Addition of Velocities. The Experiment of Fizeau

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    20. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter V - INTERNAL SECRETIONS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    21. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: CHAPTER IV — THE RENAISSANCE AND THE RISE OF ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOG

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    22. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - SOUTH ITALIAN SCHOOL

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    23. The Odyssey: Preface to Second Edition

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    24. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - ORIGIN OF MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    25. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter IV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    26. The Jungle by Upton Sinclair - Table of Links

    The Jungle by Upton Sinclair is part of HackerNoon’s Book series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

    27. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Part I - The Special Theory of Reality

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    28. On the Idea of Time in Physics

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    29. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter XI - The Lorentz Transformation

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    30. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - BYZANTINE MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    31. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter II - THE SYSTEMS OF CO-ORDINATE

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.

    32. The Relativity of Simultaneity

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    33. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XIV

    There is no art in the slavish copying of persons in real life.

    34. The Odyssey: Preface to First Edition

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    35. Audiobooks Provide The Same Cognitive Recollection as Physical Books Do

    Audiobooks have become very popular because they sync so perfectly with our busy lives. However, there are many other benefits to Audiobooks, even for kids.

    36. The Odyssey: Book XXIII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    37. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - MEDIAEVAL MEDICAL STUDIES

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    38. How to Live on 24 Hours a Day: Preface

    How to Live on 24 Hours a Day, by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    39. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter VI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    40. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - ASTROLOGY AND DIVINATION

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    41. The Evolution of Modern Medicine by William Osler - Table of Links

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    42. The Behavior of Measuring-Rods and Clocks in Motion

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    43. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    44. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Preface

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    45. Ion: Introduction

    Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    46. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    47. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter II - Figures of Speech

    When grammar is treated (as we have tried to treat it) as “logical instinct,” then there can be no conflict with other instincts.

    48. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter VI - SANITATION

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    49. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    50. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - ASKLEPIOS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    51. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    52. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter V - CHEMISTRY

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    53. Ion by Benjamin Jowett - Table of Links

    Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    54. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XIV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    55. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - EGYPTIAN MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    56. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language by Sherwin Cody - Table of Links

    An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    57. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein - Table of Links

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory, by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    58. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter V - Ridicule

    They are not precisely English―nor will we insult a great nation by calling them Kickapoo; perhaps they are Channingese.

    59. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XI - The Power of Simplicity

    Edward Everett afterward remarked, “I wish I could have produced in two hours the effect that Lincoln produced in two minutes.”

    60. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXVII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    61. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: Chapter II - Word - Building

    In English, accent is an essential part of every word.

    62. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 3 - Space and Time in Classical Mechanics

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.

    63. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    64. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter VIII - Criticism

    Matthew Arnold does not embellish his criticism, nor does he make any special appeal to the feelings or emotions of his readers. Not so Ruskin.

    65. The Odyssey: Book XXI

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    66. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXIX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    67. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    68. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    69. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXVIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    70. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IX - The Style Of Fiction

    We must take each style separately and master it thoroughly before trying to combine the three in a work of fiction

    71. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter VI - THE RISE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    72. The Odyssey: Book XVI

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    73. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XLI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    74. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXIX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    75. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - HIPPOCRATES AND THE HIPPOCRATIC WRITINGS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    76. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - GREEK MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    77. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: PREFACE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    78. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - CHINESE AND JAPANESE MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    79. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXVII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    80. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XVIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    81. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: Chapter IV: Pronunciation

    The foundation of expression is rhythm, or regular succession of stress and easy gliding over syllables.

    82. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: WORD-STUDY

    The mastery of English spelling is a serious under-taking.

    83. The Odyssey: Book X

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    84. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter III - Style

    A good style is one that is effective, and a bad style is one which fails of doing what the writer wishes to do.

    85. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    86. The Odyssey: Book XIV

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    87. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: THE SILLIMAN FOUNDATION

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    88. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter VIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    89. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Introduction -- The Methods of Masters

    You and I were not especially endowed with literary talent.

    90. The Odyssey: Book VII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    91. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXVI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    92. The Odyssey: Book VI

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    93. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    94. The Odyssey: Book XXII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    95. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter IV - HARVEY

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    96. The Odyssey: Book III

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    97. The Odyssey: Book IX

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    98. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XV - Contrast

    The best way to cultivate breadth is to cultivate the use of contrast in your writing.

    99. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IV - Humor

    The first important consideration is good nature.

    100. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XIX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    101. The Odyssey: Book XVII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    102. The Odyssey: Book XVIII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    103. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: General Introduction

    In such a flood it would seem that we should have no difficulty in obtaining good guides for our study.

    104. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter IX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    105. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter V — THE RISE AND DEVELOPMENT OF MODERN MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    106. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XL

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    107. The Odyssey: Book XII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    108. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter IV - VESALIUS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    109. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter I - Diction

    The best practical exercise for the enlargement of one's vocabulary is translating, or writing verses.

    110. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter VII - Reserve

    It has been hinted that the rhetorical, impassioned, and lofty styles are in a measure dangerous. The natural corrective of that danger is artistic reserve.

    111. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter VI - The Theorem of the Addition of Velocities

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    112. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XII - Harmony Of Style

    A work of literary art is like a piece of music: one false note makes a discord that spoils the effect of the whole.

    113. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    114. Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter VII - The Apparent Incompatibility of the Law

    Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    115. The Odyssey: Book I

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    116. The Odyssey: Book XXIV

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    117. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XX

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    118. The Odyssey: Book IV

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    119. The Odyssey: Book VIII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    120. The Odyssey: Book XIII

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    121. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XVII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    122. The Odyssey: Book V

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    123. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter IV - PARACELSUS

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    124. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    125. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter X - The Epigrammatic Style

    A peculiarly modern style is that in which very short sentences are used for pungent effect.

    126. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter VI

    The Puritans were men whose minds had derived a peculiar character from the daily contemplation of superior beings and eternal interests.

    127. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXXIV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    128. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXVIII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    129. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter I - ASSYRIAN AND BABYLONIAN MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    130. The Odyssey: Book XV

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    131. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - GALEN

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    132. The Odyssey: Book XIX

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    133. The Odyssey: Book XX

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    134. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXV

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    135. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter VII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    136. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: Chapter V - A Spelling Drill

    Once writers of novels were called liars by some people, because they made up out of their heads the stories they told.

    137. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - THE RISE OF THE UNIVERSITIES

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    138. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XXVI

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    139. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XLII

    Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    140. The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - ARABIAN MEDICINE

    The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    141. The Odyssey: Book II

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    142. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: Chapter I - Letters and Sounds

    We must begin our study of the English language with the elementary sounds and the letters which represent them.

    143. The Jungle: Chapter I

    Gradually there was effected a separation between the spectators and the guests—a separation at least sufficiently complete for working purposes.

    144. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: Chapter III

    By studying such words in pairs, confusion is very likely to be fixed forever in the mind.

    145. How to Remember What You Read with Readwise

    “What an astonishing thing a book is. It's a flat object made from a tree with flexible parts on which are imprinted lots of funny dark squiggles. But one glance at it and you're inside the mind of another person, maybe somebody dead for thousands of years. Across the millennia, an author is speaking clearly and silently inside your head, directly to you. Writing is perhaps the greatest of human inventions, binding together people who never knew each other, citizens of distant epochs. Books break the shackles of time. A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic."

    —Carl Sagan

    146. The Odyssey: Book XI

    The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    147. Ion

    Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

    Thank you for checking out the 147 most read stories about Reading Books Online on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

