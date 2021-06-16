The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Set for 2022 Launch

It's finally arrived. Nintendo revealed new gameplay footage for the long-awaited, highly anticipated sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo made gameplay the reveal this week during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation, along with a targeted 2022 release period.

The Breath of the Wild sequel reveal teaser featured footage of the hero Link soaring through the sky, along with what appeared to be a fair amount of in-game footage. It appears Link will have new magical abilities and techniques at his disposal.

Nintendo initially announced the development for a sequel to Breath of the Wild in June 2019 during E3 of that year. Fans have been waiting patiently for some new developments for about two years now, and it finally arrived during the Nintendo presentation.

The Legend of Zelda Announcements Hit E3 2021

Elsewhere, Nintendo also confirmed Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda due out later this year. This will be a special Game & Watch handheld console release featuring The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (The original Game Boy Version). Additionally, it will feature a special Link version of Game & Watch's VERMIN, along with a playable clock and timer.

This special Legend of Zelda edition of the Game & Watch arrives on November 12. A new preview is also available below.

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would be receiving an upgraded HD release. The HD remastering of Skyward Sword is just around the corner, and it will be available on the Nintendo Switch later next month (Jul. 16).

The upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is due to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later in 2022.

