    The Last Hope for Venus by@astoundingstories

    The Last Hope for Venus

    As Venus approaches Earth, bringing destruction and chaos, Lieutenant McGuire and Professor Sykes are captured by the advanced people of Venus who reside underground. These people, survivors of their own world's catastrophe, reveal their history and unique abilities to the captives. While the red invaders from Venus threaten Earth's existence, the advanced civilization offers resistance but warns that their powerful countermeasure may take centuries to rebuild. The fate of both planets hangs in the balance.
