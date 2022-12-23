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The Joy of Using SECST Markup

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bySimon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

December 23rd, 2022
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Simon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

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writing#markdown#technical-documentation#markup#semantic-elements-in-html#computational-journalism#interactive-content#technology#software#web-monetization

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