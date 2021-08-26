On Interactive Content and How it Can be Used to Build Brand Loyalty

Interactive content creates a new layer of activity between you and your audience. The chances of selling to a new client range from 5-20% to 60%. Denis Lagutenko, an expert in online marketing, says interactive content is key to building up brand loyalty. The trick in making interactive content, like posts like this, is to be subtle and not hit your target over the head with what you are talking about. People love to talk about themselves while you are interacting with them, he says.