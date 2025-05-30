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The Internet Wasn’t Built for You—Web Augmentation Fixes That

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bySalome Koshadze@salome-koshadze

https://www.webfuse.com/

May 30th, 2025
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Salome Koshadze@salome-koshadze

https://www.webfuse.com/

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TOPICS

programming#web-development#web-augmentation#browser-extensions-for-ux#how-to-customize-any-website#web-augmentation-tools-2025#userscripts-for-web-changes#greasemonkey-script-examples#change-website-layout-easily

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