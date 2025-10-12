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The Internet Learned its Lesson the Hard Way in 1990 - Crypto is Following the Same Lines

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byunusual-writer@unusualwriter

I aim to rewrite the future. The journey has started.

October 12th, 2025
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web3#crypto-adoption#digital-identity#crypto-wallets#blockchain-identity#decentralized-naming-systems#self-custody-wallets#web3-infrastructure#hackernoon-top-story

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