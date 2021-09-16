The Inevitable Switch

If you are in for a serious online business grind then switching to a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is inevitable.

What can go wrong with an online business? Low-value products, bad marketing strategy, or a slow-loading website.

These are just some of the worries that plague every entrepreneur’s brain cells every time they pen down possible challenges for their online business idea. This article talks about dealing with the latter one, a slow-loading website.

There can be multiple reasons for a slow-loading website. Heavy HTML, inconsistent coding, lack of online resources, high website traffic during certain hours, etc are a few of the reasons for this delay.

All these issues can be dealt with separately and resolved to an extent by a team of individuals in a certain amount of time. But, the more efficient way would be to go for VPS windows.

Let’s dive in to understand the benefits of choosing a VPS hosting over a shared-hosting plan:

Reliability

Ever saw a hosting provider highlighting a 99% uptime of a server on their business plan?

Well, you should never trust that, especially when they are committing this on a shared hosting plan. The counter-argument has some merit, as uptime does depend on several factors, but a few of them are uncontrollable.

Cloud computing, on the other hand, is designed to predict and manage the controllable to the maximum extent possible.

The technology is highly reliable, comes with fewer faults, and guarantees server uptime closer to 99%.

Hiring a VPS system cuts down on many potential factors that may reduce server uptime and availability of resources.

For ensuring 99% uptime, VPS service providers implement the second line of infrastructure in place with additional storage, network, and power capabilities.

So that, once the primary server fails to deliver, the secondary system takes over allowing the end-user to access server resources as nothing has happened.

More Security

Security is one of the key quintessentials of any digital business and companies are willing to spend a hefty price periodically to robust their data.

Using VPS adds an extra layer of security to your data. All cloud servers nowadays come bundled with security operations installed at the servers.

Image source: Unsplash

Bypassing VPS in-house security mechanisms is close to impossible for any intruder.

Moreover, the constant security updates keep the system more secured with additional multi-level authorization security features that can be enabled by clients using a mouse click.

Hosting companies keep themselves abreast with the latest security updates and work towards making their systems stronger in order to avoid any loss of business or reputation.

Improved Performance

Irrespective of how strong a configuration you may choose, a VPS system will always give you better performance than a shared hosting plan.

There are several reasons for a slow loading website, the most common one is the usage of resources by other websites on the server.

This is not the case when you use a vps windows system. With VPS you get more storage, more bandwidth and better technology to serve traffic in millions without a lag.

If you are in a business that experiences high traffic on event days then VPS is a must for you as it helps allow you to serve unexpected spikes in traffic on such days.

Load balancing, host nodding, additional resources and an advanced CPU network enables you to run your business like a pro on busy days.

Total Control of the Resources

One of the best parts of having a VPS system at your disposal is full control over the resources.

Additional consumable resources, 24x7 support, and resource allocation for apps are some of the cool features you will enjoy being on a VPS model.

Image source: Researchgate

Suppose you’ve started a new website that you want to grow in the upcoming months, you can do so by allocating a small chunk of storage space and bandwidth to the project. This will enable you to keep the space reserved for priority resources at all times.

Running multiple projects is bliss with the VPS system as you are aware of the total resource capacity at hand. You just need to allocate the right amount of space, bandwidth, and RAM to each container within your hosting plan to allow for the smooth functioning of all projects.

Expanding the resources is also easy if you run out of resources at any point in time and reallocating resources is not helping. This way you are assured that your present plan can’t accommodate any more projects and you have used up every ounce of resource available within your budget.

Scalability

With shared hosting plans, you have little control over the server configuration since it is managed by your hosting provider. This forces you to sync in peace with the OS and software they have installed on the system.

On the other hand, VPS windows will allow you to install the OS and software of your choice. They keep inbuild support for auto-installation of popular software in the VPS environment. Additional features may include an uninstallation function that helps free up more space by removing unwanted software from the hosting environment.

Not all businesses grow at some speed, some grow at a rapid speed and some take an eternity to scale up. VPS works out well for both of them; slow starters can buy specification VPS service whereas a fast-growing agency can buy a VPS system of higher configuration. The process of scaling up is easy and requires few mouse clicks only.

To sum up

By no means buying a VPS plan will solve all your online business troubles. But if you are in for a serious online business grind then switching to VPS and important online resources is inevitable.

Eventually, as the data and traffic on your website grow you’ll run out of quick fixes to fasten up the server response. This is the time when a business starts leaving a lot of money on the table. It’s just about realizing when as a business you’ve reached that stage.

@ tim-colman. by Tim Colman Amateur Developer and a Part-time Social Media Influencer Read my stories