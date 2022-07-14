The Impact of AI in Demand Generation is Exemplary. Here’s all You Need to Know About it.

0 Artificial intelligence, or AI as the world calls it, is the stimulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Using AI in eCommerce helps in automating repetitive tasks, generating high-quality leads, and getting valuable insights into lead datasets. AI-powered chatbots, voice search features, and email delivery systems help automate various eCommerce tasks and reduce human efforts. For these features and many more, AI is expected to shape the marketing of eCommerce in the coming decades.

@ sanjay-kidecha Sanjay Kidecha Sanjay Kidecha is the CMO of Kody Technolab. He loves to explore and write on latest Tech Trends. About @ sanjay-kidecha

The future is always unpredictable when it comes to technology. When we say technology, everyone thinks of different things. Some associate technology with television, some with smartphones, some with the Internet, some with electric cars, and the list is never-ending.

Predicting the future of technology is an impossible task. Today, technology works like human brains, and one of the prime examples of this is AI. Artificial intelligence, or AI as the world calls it, is the stimulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

Since AI is everywhere currently, it is a popular buzzword that you must have heard or read about at least once. But, are you aware of AI's contribution in capturing and generating demand for eCommerce? If not, don't worry, this blog has some wonderful insights at its core.

Although AI technology has crossed decades in the industry, it has only recently been used in eCommerce and B2B sales and marketing. Using AI in eCommerce helps in automating repetitive tasks, generating high-quality leads, and getting AI-powered valuable insights into lead datasets.

Moreover, there are a number of lead generation software that use AI to generate leads and demand for eCommerce. But why do businesses rely on AI for demand generation? Let's find out.

Why is AI used for lead generation in B2B eCommerce increasingly?

It has become almost mandatory for businesses today to use the best technology to meet the increasing demand. Consequently, along with meeting the demands, taking care of the user experience is also a must. That's where AI steps in.

AI-powered chatbots, voice search features, and email delivery systems help automate various eCommerce tasks and reduce human efforts. For these features and many more, AI is expected to shape the marketing of eCommerce in the coming decades.

We understand that AI is all things great, and the way it has been impacting eCommerce has been great so far. However, we must note that AI is not a magic wand that will solve all the problems on its own. Thus, we will move forward to the use cases where AI is absolutely useful for B2B eCommerce.

Here are the ways AI impacts eCommerce and helps with demand generation?

Have a look at the pointers below explaining the ways using AI in eCommerce is impactful for generating great demand. Let us begin!

AI reduces the need for scoring.

Lead scoring is a daunting process, and when done manually, it becomes overwhelming often. But that's where AI enters the picture for good. AI can process volumes of data sets 24*7 with utmost accuracy without any loss of data. Thanks to AI's machine learning capabilities, it works with and analyses a huge amount of data.

There are certain AI-powered lead scoring tools that score leads based on data-driven insights. This further results in a more efficient demand generation process in reduced time.

AI-powered engagement

As businesses get more leads, it becomes challenging for the human staff to engage with them all. As following up with the leads generates demand and sales, not engaging with a lead could be bad for a business.

This is another area where AI works in all its glory. Businesses can follow the footsteps of companies like Conversica and Exceed.ai that use AI to automate lead generation. These companies use automated lead engagement via email, SMS, and online chat to ensure no lead gets cold.

AI reduces bounce rates.

If the bounce rates of your website are high, you quickly need to do something about it. Ai can look precisely into the customers' details, such as their purchase history and browsing behavior.

This gives marketers insights into customers' needs and eliminates the need to get in touch with a salesperson. Moreover, there's no need for the customers to be persuaded by the marketers and buy whenever they are ready.

Hyper personalized experience for B2B eCommerce

Personalization is the future of online business. Every online shopper is expecting a personalized shopping experience today, and that includes B2B eCommerce as well. AI has a lot to offer to make shopping great for users and generate more demand for businesses.

Adaptive content hubs

With adaptive content hubs, scrolling through several blogs is a thing of the past. You can now choose any vertical or pain point for the algorithms to make it easy to give personalized suggestions based on your past records.

Self-nurturing landing pages

Since landing pages are a primary source of capturing visitors' contact information, one must refrain from overwhelming the users with irrelevant content. Thus, providing relevant and personalized information in exchange of an email address is the way to convince the users to proceed to the next step.

Exit-intent popups

Personalized content suggestions are great for any business because that's what users visit the website for. AI-driven popups enable sending emails or push notifications of new blog posts on their feed, and this way, they can catch the relevant information right away.

AI keeps the data clean.

Incorrect data leads to poor ROI. In businesses, high-quality data is used for segmentation, scoring leads, and creating content. Thus, there's a need to eliminate unnecessary or irrelevant data. And, guess what, AI does exactly that. It eliminates inaccurate data from the very beginning.

Not just that, when a lead first enters your system, it checks open sources like LinkedIn to confirm the organization, job title, and contact information. With AI in place, bad data will never be a concern anymore.

Ready to generate more demand with AI?

From the points above, we learned that the major ways AI generates demand are through a hyper-personalized experience for the users, clean data, and adapting to the buyers' needs. Thus, we come to the conclusion that implementing AI will help your business overcome incorrect data and help you connect with the user in a whole new personalized way.

After going through the many impressive ways AI impacts demand generation, don't you feel it's time for you to adopt this amazing technology and step up your lead generation game? If yes, welcome to the club! We hope your business's relationship with AI only strengthens afterward.







0

@ sanjay-kidecha. by Sanjay Kidecha Sanjay Kidecha is the CMO of Kody Technolab. He loves to explore and write on latest Tech Trends. Portfolio