    The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!
    370 reads

    The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!

    EN
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    First Position: Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire by @oluwasegunoyebode. 2nd Position: Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death by @scott-d.-clary 3rd Position: Why Visual Marketing is Still the Best Way to Get 69% of Customers by @claidai

    featured image - The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!
    #growth-marketing#mparticle
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    @hackernooncontests

    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Growth Marketers, Assemble! The second round results of the  Growth Marketing Writing Contest are here!


    For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest for growth marketers and product managers.


    Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.


    mParticle is a real-time AI customer data platform that powers your entire marketing stack with high-quality customer data. Request for a demo today!

    The Growth Marketing Writing Contest October 2022 Nominations & Winners

    For selecting the top 10 nominations, we picked all the stories with the #growth-marketing tag on HackerNoon, published in October 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


    1. Number of hours read

    2. The number of people reached

    3. The freshness of the content


    Here are the top 10 nominations:


    1. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire by @oluwasegunoyebode
    2. 16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups by @darragh
    3. How Salesforce’s Partnership With Meta Gives Rise To Conversational Commerce by @malcolmx
    4. Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death by @scott-d.-clary
    5. Microsoft: A Worthy Competitor Or A Killer Of Startups? by @malcolmx
    6. The Three Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Themselves by @scott-d.-clary
    7. Why Visual Marketing is Still the Best Way to Get 69% of Customers by @claidai
    8. Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets by @jacquic
    9. What is Growth Marketing? by @juxtathinka
    10. Product-Led Strategy That Guarantees Business Growth in Any Industry by @samuelj

    The Growth Marketing Contest Round 2 Winners

    With 20k+ reads and a #hackernoon-top-story tag, the winner in the first place is:

    ‘Sounds like it's gonna be SEO spam but surprising turned out to be a well-researched article’ - HackerNoon Editor

    Congratulations, @oluwasegunoyebode, you have won $1,000!

    The second place is won by:

    “Great interview and an interesting case study” - HackerNoon Editor

    Yay, @scott-d.-clary! You have won $600!

    Last but not least, we have the following story in the third place:

    ‘Data, and numbers!’ - HackerNoon Editor

    Congratulations, @claidai, you have won $400 and third place in the growth marketing writing contest!


    We will contact all the winners shortly. Want to know more about all the running and upcoming writing contests? Visit contests.hackernoon.com today! See y’all next month.

    Get started with this writing template

