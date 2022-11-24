The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!

First Position: Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire by @oluwasegunoyebode. 2nd Position: Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death by @scott-d.-clary 3rd Position: Why Visual Marketing is Still the Best Way to Get 69% of Customers by @claidai

Growth Marketers, Assemble! The second round results of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest are here!





For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest for growth marketers and product managers.





Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.





The Growth Marketing Writing Contest October 2022 Nominations & Winners

For selecting the top 10 nominations, we picked all the stories with the #growth-marketing tag on HackerNoon, published in October 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read The number of people reached The freshness of the content



Here are the top 10 nominations:





The Growth Marketing Contest Round 2 Winners

With 20k+ reads and a #hackernoon-top-story tag, the winner in the first place is:

‘Sounds like it's gonna be SEO spam but surprising turned out to be a well-researched article’ - HackerNoon Editor

Congratulations, @oluwasegunoyebode, you have won $1,000!

The second place is won by:

“Great interview and an interesting case study” - HackerNoon Editor

Yay, @scott-d.-clary! You have won $600!

Last but not least, we have the following story in the third place:

‘Data, and numbers!’ - HackerNoon Editor

Congratulations, @claidai, you have won $400 and third place in the growth marketing writing contest!





We will contact all the winners shortly. Want to know more about all the running and upcoming writing contests? Visit contests.hackernoon.com today! See y’all next month.