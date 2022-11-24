The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!

Growth Marketers, Assemble! The second round results of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest are here!
For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest for growth marketers and product managers.
Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
For selecting the top 10 nominations, we picked all the stories with the #growth-marketing tag on HackerNoon, published in October 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:
Number of hours read
The number of people reached
The freshness of the content
Here are the top 10 nominations:
‘Sounds like it's gonna be SEO spam but surprising turned out to be a well-researched article’ - HackerNoon Editor
Congratulations, @oluwasegunoyebode, you have won $1,000!
“Great interview and an interesting case study” - HackerNoon Editor
Yay, @scott-d.-clary! You have won $600!
‘Data, and numbers!’ - HackerNoon Editor
Congratulations, @claidai, you have won $400 and third place in the growth marketing writing contest!
We will contact all the winners shortly. Want to know more about all the running and upcoming writing contests? Visit contests.hackernoon.com today! See y’all next month.