The Grammar of Graphics
The new version of Flutter visualization library [Graphic] optimized its declarative specification grammar. This article shows the flexibility and diversity of the Grammar of Graphics. The data of a chart is imported by the `data` property. It can be a `List` of any type. Inside the chart, the data items are converted to uniform [Tuple[Tuple] objects. In this article, we vary a specification several times, thus transform a bar chart to a pie chart.
