Technology Keeps Changing with Noonies Nominee Aswin Barath

\\\nHey Hackers! I’m Aswin Barath, an aspiring Software Engineer specializing in web development and Chapter Leader @ [Codecademy JU Community](https://community.codecademy.com/jain-university-ju/).\n\n\\\nFirst of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2021 Noonies award! I remember once as a budding writer who was ambitious to be part of the Noonies Award ceremony and now I’ve been nominated in the following categories. So, please do check out these award pages and vote for my name:\n\n\\\n1. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON3](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-python3)\n2. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON-PROGRAMMING](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-python-programming)\n3. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON TUTORIALS](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-python-tutorials)\n4. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - hackathons](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-hackathons)\n5. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - LEARN-TO-CODE](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-learn-to-code)\n6. [HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL-PROGRAMMING](https://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-functional-programming)\n\n\\\nAs someone in the software development industry, I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is JavaScript because of the large ecosystem it provides us. JavaScript can be used everywhere from building websites and servers to Native mobile apps and desktop apps and provides support in trending technologies like IoT and VR Apps. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on software development and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.\n\n\\\n## 1. What do you do and why do you do it? (tell us your story)\n\nI’m learning Software Development and core computer science concepts to help me land an SDE role. Currently, I’m sharing my #100daysofcode learning progress on my socials, and this helps me stay consistent with my learning goals and promote myself as a worthy candidate.\n\nMy focus is on building [web-end projects](https://github.com/AswinBarath/Web-End-Projects#web-end-projects) as it’s my favorite software development path. \n\n\\\nI’m also learning the core fundamentals of computer science like Data Structures, Algorithms, Networks, Security, OS, and databases to improve as a software developer.\n\n\\\nApart from learning and building, I’m also contributing to the world by sharing my knowledge through writing and organizing technical events at [Codecademy JU Community](https://community.codecademy.com/jain-university-ju/), as it is important to help others and encourage the coding culture among learners.\n\n\\\n## 2. Tell us more about the things you create/write/manage/build!\n\nI create Web Applications, beginner projects, and learning materials on my [GitHub Developer Profile](https://github.com/AswinBarath). I ensure that my GitHub repositories are descriptive. I do this to make my work more visible and understandable for my future self and anyone interested in my digital footprint.\n\n\\\nI write about programming in python as it is a beginner-friendly language to learn to code and get the foot in the door of software development. I also write about other exciting coding topics.\n\n\\\nI manage a learners community @ [Codecademy JU Community](https://community.codecademy.com/jain-university-ju/) where I educate them for free about front-end technologies and organize other technical events for beginners to understand software development paths easily. I started this initiative because I always wanted a place like this one to learn new things and connect with like-minded individuals.\n\n\\\nI’m building [JU Query](https://ju-query.web.app/), a QnA platform for students to connect, collaborate, and ask questions or provide answers. I started this ambitious project to help students clarify a lot of doubts and questions that get unanswered, and as I can relate to this situation, I’m taking a step forward.\n\n\\\n\\\n## 3. How did you end up on your current career path? Do you like it?\n\nI ended up as an undergraduate software engineering student because of an interesting project I did back in my school days. I built a modified version of the front-end webpage, a simple Payment gateway for fee payment for my high-school website using the basics of HTML and CSS. This project impressed my teacher well enough that I got to present my project to four other classes who were building similar projects.\n\n\\\nAs you can see, a small project motivated me to choose Computer Science as my elective from that point in high school and also a deep love towards building websites. So, if you ask me whether I like where I ended up in my career path, my answer is YES !!!\n\n## 4. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why?\n\nI’m passionate about JavaScript as it is indeed the most exciting technology of the present. As we all know that JavaScript is the language of the web. The increased use of this language made it more mature and inculcated its entry to other means of software development like App development for mobile and desktop.\n\n\\\nAs a software engineer, I want to build a wide range of software and now it’s possible with one language, JavaScript. Hence, I have been learning technologies around it.\n\n\\\n## 5. What tech are you most worried about right now and why?\n\nAgain, It is JavaScript! The good thing and the bad thing about technology is that it keeps changing. And it’s very important to catch up on new changes and to keep updated.\n\n## 6. If we gave you 10 million dollars to invest in something today, what would you invest in and why?\n\nI will invest them in booming start-ups that are working on solving real-world problems resulting in reducing people’s time and money. The pandemic has proved to us that humanity can move on. It was true for a lot of start-ups that joined the unicorn club. So, investing in the right place can also yield a lot of profits to keep the loop of investing going.\n\n\\\n## 7. What are you currently learning?\n\nI’m currently learning problem-solving using Data Structures and Algorithms in Java, which is very important to clear technical interview rounds for SDE roles in any given software-based company. So interested persons can check out my GitHub repository to learn along with me: <https://github.com/AswinBarath/Data-Structures-and-Algorithms>\n\n\\\nI’m also learning React.js and its ecosystem since Front-end development is my niche. As part of learning a skill like React.js, it is very important to implement them, hence I’m building an ambitious project for my university - [JU Query](https://ju-query.web.app/), a QnA platform for students to connect, collaborate, and ask questions or provide answers.\n\n\\\n## 8. What’s the best advice you’ve ever given someone?\n\n\\\n> Do what you love!\n\n\\\nYou can try a thousand different things in life and in the end, you will eventually end up doing what you truly love. So, why not focus on what you love in the first place?.\n\n## 9. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?\n\n\\\n> Greatness is consistency.\n>\n> Meditating once is common. Meditating daily is rare.\n>\n> Exercising today is simple. Training every week is simply remarkable.
>
> Writing one essay rarely matters. Write every day and you're practically a hero.
>
> Unheroic days can make for heroic decades
>
> \- James Clear, author of Atomic Habits

\
This idea of consistency struck me and resulted in me taking up the #100DaysOfCode Challenge. Soon, I will write every day to practically become a hero 😉. 