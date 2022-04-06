Course Review - The Complete Web Developer in 2022: Zero to Mastery

The Complete Web Developer in 2022: Zero to Mastery course is designed to give you employable skills so you can get a job. After finishing this course, you’ll be able to apply for developer roles, get a promotion, or upgrade your job title as a developer and earn a higher salary at companies like Google, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, IBM, Uber, Facebook, Shopify + other tech companies. The course is updated every month to make sure you learn the most modern and up-to-date skills.

https://hackernoon.com/u/aswinbarath

👨‍💻 Learn to code 👨‍💻 && 👩‍🎓 Get hired 👨‍🎓

🚨 Spoiler Alert: This is a course review 🚨

Are you someone who would like to learn Web Development, but don’t know where to start? Well, you are in the right place.

Learn full-stack web development skills from The Complete Web Developer in 2022: Zero to Mastery course 💻

Because guess what?

This course is one of the most popular and highly rated coding bootcamps online: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Seriously?!! Yes, Seriously! 😲

Why should you take this coding bootcamp?

The course is designed to give you employable skills so you can get a job. After finishing this course, you’ll be able to apply for developer roles, get a promotion, or upgrade your job title as a developer and earn a higher salary at companies like Google, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, IBM, Uber, Facebook, Shopify + other top tech companies.

Wait, wait, you mean like at FAANG 🧛‍♂️ companies? Yep!

Don’t just take for my word, check it out yourself why:ZTM Testimonials The course is updated every month to make sure you learn the most modern and up-to-date skills. That’s Guaranteed ✔

(I have personally seen it for 3+ years 🗣👂). You’ll learn from Andrei that has actual real-world experience working in Silicon Valley and Toronto (Check out more about the instructor at the end of the blog👇). ZTM has a thriving online community so you feel like you are part of a classroom and not just watching videos by yourself. Your time is valuable and you don’t want to spend $8,000+ on an overpriced bootcamp.

What you will learn?

You’ll learn the modern full-stack web development skills 👌

Source: Course Preview

Course Content

By the end, you will be gain the skills below and put them on your resume confidently 💪:

Front-end technologies :

HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3,

SemanticUI, Responsive Design, Flexbox, CSS Grid, Bootstrap 4,

JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8, ES9, ES10, ES2020, ES2021),

DOM Manipulation, Asynchronous JavaScript, HTTP/JSON/AJAX,

React + Redux

: HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, SemanticUI, Responsive Design, Flexbox, CSS Grid, Bootstrap 4, JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8, ES9, ES10, ES2020, ES2021), DOM Manipulation, Asynchronous JavaScript, HTTP/JSON/AJAX, React + Redux Tools :

Git + Github, Command Line, NPM,

: Git + Github, Command Line, NPM, Back-end technologies + Databases:

Node.js, Express.js, RESTful API Design,

PostgresSQL, Authentication, Authorization,

Scalable Infrastructure, Security, Production, and Deployment

What you will build?

The best way you learn is by doing. Not just watching endless tutorials.

That’s why a key part of this course is that you get to build 20+ real-world projects that you’ll get to build. Plus they’ll look great on your portfolio. 🎨

Here are the top projects 🖌 you will build in this course:

Startup Landing Page 📜

Use modern HTML & CSS and Mailchimp to create a landing page for your new startup where you can collect emails from potential customers interested in your new company!

Startup Landing Page — Source: Course Landing Page

Background Generator 🎨

Using JavaScript, you will build an interactive project that allows you to generate gradient backgrounds that update live on all types of web browsers.

Background Generator — Source: Course Landing Page

Simplefolio 💾

Using everything you have learned up to this point, you will build your portfolio from a custom template that allows you to showcase all your projects from the course to show off to your friends and future employers.

Simplefolio — Source: Course Landing Page

Robofriends 🤖

This project will help you learn the most popular frontend library of a modern Web Developer: ReactJS. You will build a fast, performant, and responsive project where you pull in data from an API and interactively search through your robot friends.

Robofriends — Source: Course Landing Page

SmartBrain 🧠

This milestone project combines everything you have learned to build a real-life machine learning face detection app with React, NodeJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL and deploy it live to production for the world to see. This app will definitely wow employers.

Smartbrain — Source: Course Landing Page

About the Instructor 👨‍🏫

Andrei, the lead instructor of Zero To Mastery Academy, has taught more than 750,000 students worldwide.

Andrei has worked as a Senior Software Developer in Silicon Valley and Toronto for many years.

Having learned important lessons from working for Fortune 500 companies, and tech startups, to even founding his own business, he is now dedicating his time to teaching others valuable software development skills so they can take control of their life and work in an exciting industry with infinite possibilities.

This coding bootcamp course is the very first Zero To Mastery course by Andrei Neagoie (My favorite instructor 👨‍🏫). It has become one of the most popular and highly rated coding bootcamps online.

Graduates of Andrei’s bootcamp are now working at top tech companies and they are also working as top freelancers getting paid while working remotely around the world.

How can you enroll in this course?





So, what are you waiting for?

🎙 Disclosure: Some of the links above may be affiliate links, from which I may earn a small commission.

Who am I?

I’m Aswin Barath

About myself => {

Freelancer | Community Leader | Web Developer |

Blogger | Graphic Designer

}

My Socials => {

GitHub | LinkedIn | StackOverflow | Twitter | Hackernoon | Fiverr

}

Keep Learning

Now, I guess this is where I say GoodBye👋.

But, hey it’s time for you to startlearning with your newfound Knowledge(Power)👨‍💻👩‍💻 .

Good Job that you made it this far 👏👏

Thank you so much for reading my Blog🙂.

Also Published Here