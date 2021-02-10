The Hacktoberfest 2020 Challenge Completed

Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open-source software. It happens every year in October. During this event, everyone can support open-source by contributing changes and then earn limited-edition swag. The main idea of this event is to promote open source contributions around the world.

Last October, I successfully completed the #Hacktoberfest2020 challenge by submitting 4 successful PRs (Pull Requests):

As a Web developer, this was my first open-source contribution. It was both an amazing and thrilling experience for me.

I worked on Canvas-Creations, a project created by the ZTM organization.

And here’s my contribution: Cool-cursor

The cool cursor is a dynamic javascript project made using the HTML <canvas> element.

This is a project which uses a canvas and works dynamically by using the event listener of the mouse-event. Check out the working demo of the project here: Cool-cursor.

So, anyone who is interested in open-source contribution, make sure you bookmark this event in your calendar: A month-long event which takes place in October and you can earn limited-edition swag.

And yesterday, I received my package of the limited-edition swag for 4 successful pull requests:

Learn more about the program here: HacktoberFest

