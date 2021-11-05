"I aggressively applied to hundreds of different startups" #2021Noonies Nominee

Search icon
Lomit Patel, the Senior Vice President of Growth at Together Labs (formerly IMVU), has been nominated in the 2021 Noonies Awards: The most #democra-tech awards system on the Internet! Please vote for me today! My joy comes from building and inspiring people to become the best version of themselves, to help them live their life to the fullest potential, both personally and professionally. The 'new normal' is a more divided society than it has ever been in history. Going completely digital is exciting and also dangerous, in my opinion, because it makes people and organizations more vulnerable to attacks. While there have always been divisions in society, people are now being manipulated artificially. I would invest 10 million dollars (and a lot more) into coming up with better AI ethics and control mechanisms that don't favor the few at the expense of the many. The first step to choosing the right career is self-awareness.
Lomit Patel Hacker Noon profile picture

@lomitpatel
Lomit Patel

Lomit Patel is the Bestselling author of "Lean AI" and SVP of Growth at Together Labs (formerly IMVU).

