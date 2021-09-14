Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Gaming Industry is Going Through a Revolution in 2021 by@grozycrypto

The Gaming Industry is Going Through a Revolution in 2021

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Video games have gotten more lifelike than ever before, with pixelated graphics and limited acoustics becoming a distant past. The expense of developing a game for one of the major consoles has risen in tandem with the increasing complexity of video game development. By 2021, both AR and VR technologies will have progressed to provide a more realistic visual experience. This type of service would allow gamers to play online games regardless of their PC or mobile device configuration, and would eliminate the need for software upgrades.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Comparing Axie Infinity and GameInfinity by @grozycrypto
#gaming-metaverse
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi

Tags

#blockchain-technology#gameinfinity#cryptocurrency#nft#crypto#gaming-metaverse#game-development#blockchain-gaming
Join Hacker Noon loading