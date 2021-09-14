The Gaming Industry is Going Through a Revolution in 2021

Video games have gotten more lifelike than ever before, with pixelated graphics and limited acoustics becoming a distant past. The expense of developing a game for one of the major consoles has risen in tandem with the increasing complexity of video game development. By 2021, both AR and VR technologies will have progressed to provide a more realistic visual experience. This type of service would allow gamers to play online games regardless of their PC or mobile device configuration, and would eliminate the need for software upgrades.