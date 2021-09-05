The Future of Web 3.0 for Creators, Travel Apps & Low-Code Tools

Action-Based Conversations Dataset (ABCD) is a fully-labeled dataset with over 10k human-to-human dialogues containing 55 distinct user intents. Action State Tracking (AST) keeps track of the state of the dialogue when we know that an action has taken place during that turn. Cascading Dialogue Success (CDS) measures a model’s ability to understand actions in context as a whole, which includes the context from other utterances. The novel features in ABCD challenges the industry to measure performance across two new dialogue tasks.
In the past, writers relied on publishers to get their books published. Musicians relied on radio to get their music promoted. Web 2.0 gave rise to blogs and social media. Creators can create, promote, build audiences, and self-publish books, music, films without relying on institutions.
For a while, content creation was decentralized. However, Web 2.0, as it evolves, is becoming re-centralized. That means ownership is in the hands of Big Tech instead of the creators.
Facebook can censor your comments, accounts, or posts. Big Tech sells your data to advertisers, causing privacy issues. If you leave Instagram today, you will lose all your data or re-create on other platforms since there is no digital inheritance. Content monetization platforms take a cut from your earnings.
The solution? Web 3.0 — a decentralized system that lives on the blockchain. When data is “on-chain”, they are recorded on a distributed ledger. Identities are verifiable. Discovery is censorship-resistance. You can secure/track your own data without giving it to corporations. Creators can tokenizetheir work into digital assets.
Web3 Creators Platforms:
Mirror.xyz— a crypto-based writers network that is distributed, user-owned, and monetize through the sale of non-fungible tokens.
Sapien— an Ethereum-based social network for podcasters, video creators, and writers to build an audience and monetize their work.
Stoner Cats— helps animators/creators to tokenize their films in collectible NFTs, fans can buy the tokens to access the content, own the NFTs, and participate in the content production process.
Vezt and Royal — music fans can buy ownership in songs directly from their favorite artists and earn royalties with them.
🚀 Takeaway
Decentralize the creator economy. Help content creators and consumers to interact, transact and monetize directly without intermediary platform fees. See Startup Opportunity #1:
Startup Opportunity #1: YouTube for Short Films on Blockchain
The future of video content sharing is decentralized and community-funded. Like YouTube but for short film content, on the blockchain.
Problem
Gatekeeping in the movie industry. Independent filmmakers have limited access to international distribution because they have to go through movie distributors that usually exert control over this type of access (i.e. genres, languages, commissions, licensing policies)
Solution
Tokenization of video content. Filmmakers can convert short films into collectible items (like NFTs). Content viewers can buy the token to access the content, own the film as NFTs, trade, and exchange.
Fair revenue distribution. Eliminate commission fees to broadcasters and distributors. Film creators receive 100% of sales through smart contracts directly from the viewers.
Revenue Model
Venture Scale
(1) Industries: Video Sharing, Entertainment, Blockchain,Cryptocurrency
(2) Market potential:
Indie film is a $4.8 billion market. Video editing technology and apps will continue to give rise to short films creation.
(3) Execution strategy:
Blockchain tech is geared towards tech-centric audiences. Content marketing can focus on educating industry enthusiasts on technical content, helping them understand the technical development and innovation of the platform.
