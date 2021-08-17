3 Ways to Monetize B2C Marketplaces, On-Demand Economy and Employee Motivation

Built 11 MVP, no funding. Apps on Product Hunt #1 & Lifehacker. Product consulting US/APAC cos. 👋About: whizzoe.com
Today’s post is about increasing lifestyle experiences.
Existing B2C e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, and BestBuy are going after the horizontal approach — by offering products that span multiple categories and cover a wide audience scope.
New B2C online marketplaces are created to cater to specific types of communities, creating unique buyers/sellers experiences and focus on a particular segment or vertical to grow. For example,
As online businesses continue to rise, more vertical-specific marketplaces will emerge to help small business owners to make money from home.
The on-demand economy has unlocked “luxury services” to ordinary people. What used to be “only the rich could afford” are now accessible for everyday people through an app — anytime, anywhere:
Today, on-demand services have exploded across different industries — transportation, shopping, food delivery, home cleaning, etc. to help people save time and eliminate hassles.
New on-demand services will focus on enhancing our lifestyle experiences in different aspects. Stitchfix — get a personal stylist service. Urban — get massages, facials, and lashes done at home by professionals.
Remote work is changing human resources (HR) practices forever.
Interviewing and onboarding new employees are no longer done in face-to-face meetings. Hiring is becoming distributed around the world. Team-building is conducted through Zoom.
New problems that are born out of remote work practices are still awaiting solutions. How can you manage payrolls from multiple countries? How to build great company culture virtually? How to ensure the mental health of employees? How to create workplace engagements?
The future of HR will be focusing on leveling up remote employees’ experience — onboarding, employees reward, elevating motivation, diversity, and personal values:
The next Internet world war will be the tech talent war. Companies are fighting for the best engineers & designers by driving up wages. Those who can retain talents and satisfy their employees will drive out talent competition and create defensibility for their businesses.
An online marketplace for buying and selling handcrafted wood furniture, woodworking products, and tools — driven by a community of woodworking enthusiasts, furniture makers, artists, and designers.
For Who
Problem
Solution
Revenue Model
(1) Industries: E-commerce, Furniture, Home Decor, Online Retail
(2) Business Model: E-commerce, Online Marketplace
(3) Market Potential: High ◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️
(4) Execution Strategy:
(5) Moat: To create a profitable consumer marketplace, layer defensibility around your business to drive out competition.
