Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Future of the Metaverse: Where Do We Go From Here?by@metapunk
    417 reads

    The Future of the Metaverse: Where Do We Go From Here?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    San Junipero was the fourth episode in the third series of Black Mirror. It dealt with a simulated reality where the deceased can live and the elderly can visit, all inhabiting their younger selves’ bodies in a time of their choice. It is in fact a true *Second Life* in all senses of the term. We are given the choice to either die or live on within the metaverse. The world’s first artificial general intelligence is born from the metaverse**The next stage will be brain-computer interfaces that allow us to inhabit worlds that exist only inside computers.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Future of the Metaverse: Where Do We Go From Here?
    futurism#metaverse#servers#supercomputing
    metapunk HackerNoon profile picture

    @metapunk

    metapunk

    Receive Stories from @metapunk

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    An Intro to Metaverse Venture Capital
    Published at Aug 15, 2021 by metapunk #gaming-metaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe? (8/26/2023)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    28 Stories To Learn About Reinforcement Learning
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    81 Stories To Learn About Research
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #research
    Article Thumbnail
    Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe?
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by meadhbhh #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Automation Is Critical to Fight Social Engineering Attacks
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zacamos #automation
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa