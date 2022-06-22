The Future of Gaming Writing Contest: May Results Announced!

The top-voted story this month is The Dark Side of Roblox: Child Exploitation and Sex Games by @strateh76. In second place, is Why Blockchain Gaming in its Current Form Can’t Survive by @sekip. In third place we have, More Than Just The Future Of Gaming by @kameir. Fourth on the list is A Decentralized Layer for Web3 Gaming by @simonchandler.

Hey, Gamers! The May results for the #future-of-gaming contest by MegaFans are out! As usual, we got some awesome stories in the last month. Really appreciate the enthusiasm! So who won this month?





But First - What is the #Future-of-Gaming Writing Contest?

HackerNoon is excited to host the Future of Gaming Writing Contest in collaboration with MegaFans! You can write about anything related to the Future of Gaming. It can be any story about The Future of Gaming, where the industry is headed, and these related topics: Play-to-Earn, Blockchain games, Metaverse, NFTs, Esports, Gaming & Mobile Gaming, Web2 & Web 3!





Once your story is approved and published by our editors, you qualify as a contender for the contest with a whopping prize pool of $15,900.





Still short of ideas? No worries. We have written a writing prompt for you! Simply answer the questions in this interview to qualify for the contest!

Future of Gaming Writing Contest May 2022 Nominations 🔥

The winners are the writers of one of the 10 relevant stories that generated the most traffic. HackerNoon’s staff then votes on them, and the five stories with the most votes are announced as winners.





So, let’s cut to the chase and see who got nominated this month!





And the Winners Are 👀

To make sure that we are free of hackers (bot alert! 🤖), editors voted for the winning stories. Here are the winners:

There are problems in the Roblox micro-industry that the platform's creators can't or won't deal with. This is despite the platform's overall concern for young audiences.





Congratulations, @strateh76! This article will be bookmarked for the next parts shortage! You’ve won $1,750 and a MegaFans NFT!

If blockchain gaming hopes to grow, the current model of siloed economies and experiences will become increasingly impractical - and alienate all but the most committed play-to-earners. That’s a problem for the vast majority of the 3 billion or so daily gamers worldwide, for whom high friction and high barriers to entry equate to low fun. So while investment in blockchain gaming is considerable, and awareness of it is widespread, there’s a lot of work to be done before mainstream adoption can follow suit. It’s clear that blockchain gaming must evolve.





Congratulations, @sekip! You’ve won $1,250 and a MegaFans NFT!

Perhaps absent-minded fun has always been the primary role of gaming, but the virtual world has taken a backseat for too long. Rather than just a tool for recreational destruction and fantasies, there is a lot of real-world potential to be found within gaming. These virtual spaces could be the key to simulating impactful societal decisions and theories.





Yay @kameir! Look at those reading numbers, man! You’ve won $1000.





“It’s just a matter of time until the IC starts to add more and more subnets that will enable billions of users,” says Bartek Laskowski, the developer of Mission Is Possible. “The great thing is that developers don't have to care about scaling issues.”





That’s quite an informative story, @simonchandler! Congratulations on winning $800!





The simple and undeniable truth about the present and future war games is that they’re based on past wars. First comes a war, then a game about it, not the other way around. So, you can never blame war games, like them or not, playing them or not.





Congratulations, @nebojsa.todorovic! You have won $500!





On that note - let’s wrap up! Thanks to everyone who has sent in an article already, and another round of congratulations for our winners! Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly!!!





Remember: We have also designed a writing prompt for you! Simply answer the questions in this interview to qualify for the contest!





