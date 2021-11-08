The Future is No Code

No matter your level of expertise and acumen, you have to gain a thorough understanding of using the no-code approach to dealing with data fast while having fun along the way. No-code platforms provide a hassle-free way to help everyone see and understand their data. These AI-powered platforms allow you to connect to almost any database, drag and drop to create visualizations, and share with a click. Businesses can now create datasets, train and deploy models with no-coding knowledge whatsoever.

“The future of coding is no coding at all.” - Chris Wanstrath, CEO at GitHub.

Wix makes you a site-builder, Canva makes you a video maker. The no-code approach is what can make you a data analyst and a citizen developer – all in one.

Today, when the tendency to automation and no code is gaining momentum, we are clearly rolling into the ‘Code-Free’ era.

A graphical UI also presents the design environment to integrate third-party apps so that they can be set up and managed for data connectivity.

As a result, you bridge a gap between business and data analytics in significantly less time while sticking to the budget.

Overall, no-code platforms support many different use cases from automation and customer service to data analysis or enterprise software development.

Aside from guided platforms, no-code data science, or the ‘augmented’ data science, offers some other magic toolkits, including:

Automated Machine Learning (AML): Allows to build and use ML models in the real world by performing processes on raw data and separates the wheat from the chaff (aka ‘the signal in the noise’)

Conversational Analytics: This NLP-driven analytics solution helps business owners ‘talk’ with data, extract the right data sets, and make it available via voice or type queries.

This list describes the developmental milestones for the no-code approach.

While guided platforms are the last week's news and AML platforms have become deeply entrenched in the data world, conversational analytics is just in its infancy.

Why Traditional Integration Approaches Suck

Old-school manual-coding approaches to integration impede businesses from fast reacting to the ever-evolving market. With conventional approaches, you spend (or waste) months of tech cycles to get hard lines of coding which equals tech complexity.

Tech teams fritter away precious working hours on building and managing integration flows.

Besides, most teams accountable for building integration flows are not heavily engaged in business operations. As a result, the end goal does not meet the business goals. On top of it, functional silos and data swamps hinder tech specialists from fetching data for modern-day B2B operations

Although it's not panacea, the no-code approach may be your magic pill that will cure tech complexity. Automated features for integration help business owners to integrate technologies and processes in an intricate and distributed tech environment.

Zero Code Integration: How To Kick It Off

Choose your perfect integration technology: First and foremost, businesses should search for an all-inclusive enterprise integration tool that includes no-code integration features.

With the perfect tool in their hands, business users will be able to automate workflows, establish connections, and scale them for profiting from b2b systems.

Define the integration drivers: Business users should pinpoint governance, compliance, and security controls that will help create integration connections and data exchanges.

Invest in training: Businesses heading for zero code integration should pick up the tab for training lessons. Thorough knowledge will ensure that their no-code approach will come to fruition.

The Bottom Line

No matter how much your business is data-driven, if you store petabytes of data in the data oceans while accessing it via legacy solutions, you will never understand the speed of insights or the associated business value.

On the contrary, zero-code solutions put businesses on a faster line, align business processes with technology, and put an end to shadow IT. No-code tools allow non-experts to develop at scale and free experts from mundane tasks at the same time.

