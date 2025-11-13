3,624 reads

The Fork Reshaping MCP Testing: How a 24-Year-Old CTO Is Taking On One of AI’s Biggest Players

by
bySteve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

November 13th, 2025
featured image - The Fork Reshaping MCP Testing: How a 24-Year-Old CTO Is Taking On One of AI’s Biggest Players
    Speed
    Voice
Steve Beyatte
← Previous

Can 25 Superhumans Run a $100M Freight Operation? T3RA’s AI Visionary Mukesh Kumar Thinks So

Up Next →

7 of the Best SOC 2 Compliance Software Platforms in 2025

About Author

Steve Beyatte HackerNoon profile picture
Steve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#mcp#mcp-testing#mcp-architecture#mcp-integration#founder-stories#mcpjam#ai-agent-testing#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories