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Building CI/CD Pipelines for Non-Deterministic Agents

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byNikita Kothari@nikitakothari

I am a Senior Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce, where I build AI-driven enterprise solutions that integrate LLM.

February 17th, 2026
featured image - Building CI/CD Pipelines for Non-Deterministic Agents
Nikita Kothari
    byNikita Kothari@nikitakothari

    I am a Senior Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce, where I build AI-driven enterprise solutions that integrate LLM.

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Nikita Kothari@nikitakothari

Senior Member of Technical Staff @Salesforce

I am a Senior Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce, where I build AI-driven enterprise solutions that integrate LLM.

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tech-stories#ai-agent-testing#cicd#cicd-for-llms#llm-as-a-judge#semantic-similarity-testing#probabilistic-software#ai-reliability-engineering#testing-large-language-models

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