The First Time I Taught a Technical Workshop

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byBen Greenberg@hummusonrails

DevRel @ Parity Technologies

May 25th, 2023
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Ben Greenberg@hummusonrails

DevRel @ Parity Technologies

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programming#github#githup-codespaces#smart-contracts#substrate#tutorial#workshops#software-development#programming

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