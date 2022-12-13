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The Factory Method pattern in TypeScript

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byMax Zhuk@zhukmax

Web-developer, tech writer

December 13th, 2022
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programming#web-development#typescript#oop-design-patterns#webdev#design#web-design#coding-skills#programming

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