The European Blockchain Convention 2023 Returns to Barcelona

European Blockchain Convention 2023 will be held on February 15-17 February at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The three-day event will welcome more than 3,000 attendees. The event will feature more than 200 exceptional industry experts across a variety of panels, keynotes, workshops, and fireside chats. Confirmed speakers include Tim Grant, Head of EMEA, Galaxy Digital, Stani Kulechov, Founder & CEO, AAVE Founder, Emma Lovett, Markets DLT, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase.