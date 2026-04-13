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The ER Bill You Might Never Have to Pay

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byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

April 13th, 2026
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David Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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machine-learning#ai#chatgpt#perplexity#healthcare#avoid-er-with-ai#ai-healthcare-guidance#late-night-health-ai#hackernoon-top-story

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