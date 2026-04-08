New Story

Disney’s OpenAI-Sora Collapse Could Push It Deeper Into Epic Games

by
byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

April 8th, 2026
featured image - Disney’s OpenAI-Sora Collapse Could Push It Deeper Into Epic Games
    Speed
    Voice
David Deal
← Previous

OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI

About Author

David Deal HackerNoon profile picture
David Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

Read my storiesAbout @davidjdeal

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#openai#disney#sora#epic#disney-ai-video#openai-sora-shutdown#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories