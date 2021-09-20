Search icon
The Decentralized Gaming Evolution by@induction

The Decentralized Gaming Evolution

Traditional video games based on the platforms like XBOX One and PS4 have already generated billions of dollars with a huge number of players from all around the world. The birth of digital gaming was started on the commercial scale when Ralph Baer and his team released Brown Box (vacuum tube-circuit for gaming). After that, the video game home industry started to recover the NES improved 8-bit graphics, colors, sound, and gameplay over previous consoles. After 2007, video games started to spread to social media platforms like Facebook and mobile devices like iPhone, Nokia, etc.
Vision NP

Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla. I love programming, blockchain technology, AI, robotics, and the Quantum Physics.

by Vision NP @induction.Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla. I love programming, blockchain technology, AI, robotics, and the Quantum Physics.
Subject Matter
