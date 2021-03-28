The TON OS: A Brief Overview of An Operating System Built on Blockchain

Here you need to understand, the TON OS is something different from our original understanding of OS.

Simply, the TON OS is designed to allow users to interact with blockchain with so many tools and it is the decentralized OS for Free TON to handle smart contracts and so many decentralized applications.

(The TON Labs has created TON Operating System (the TON OS ) for the Free TON blockchain network and it was released in April 2020. Common ideas about the Operating System): an OS is a system software of a computer, it manages the hardware and other software(Which are based on OS) to run the computer. )

Indeed, Ethereum already introduced "Ethereum Virtual Machine" but it has been accessed by the limited sets of developers to deal with the codes, but we ought to congratulate the developers of Free TON who have made things possible to access TON OS by the wider range of audiences and it is open source.

You might call Free TON the decentralized supercomputer and TON OS has allowed developers to write programs to interact with the system and regular users can navigate the blockchain through various devices like Android, iOS, and Windows, etc.

The TON OS is not just limited to process the database or the file system as it is created for the ultimate computing with the capabilities to manage the Free TON blockchain network effectively. So the Free TON OS consists of some of the following:

Whole sets of tools implemented to the code, degut, test and launch

GraphQL

Comprehensive SDK

Compilers

The TON OS also helps to increase the adoption rate of the blockchain by the public. In the Free TON blockchain networks, everything is based on genuine smart contracts so every account created on the Free TON blockchain network has to be linked with the Free TON smart contracts.

The TON OS manages them by acting as a virtual processor and hence it has enabled Free TON blockchain to be a powerful computing engine to solve real-world problems and of course, decentralization is its beauty. Genuinely constructed TON OS has helped the Free TON blockchain network to be distinguished from the other blockchain networks from the previous generations.

The TON OS is used as an intermediary to help users to access the blockchain but there are analogs with the processes of computer OS(Classical OS). So here we can study the differences in this way:

So TON OS has an easy-to-use interface to let users navigate the Free TON blockchain easily and it provides various services based on smart contracts. This sort of genuine implementation has helped it to be the next level's blockchain technology.

